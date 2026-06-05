Pete Golding’s Shark Emoji Signals Another Imminent Ole Miss Commitment

Commitment watch has started back up for Ole Miss.

After a banner weekend that saw Ole miss land four commitments, the Rebels are about to add another to start the new weekend.

Who that commitment will come remains to be seen, but the shark emoji made its appearance Thursday night.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding sent out his standard shark emoji post on social media, indicating to everyone that a commitment to the Rebels is on the horizon.

🦈 — Pete Golding (@CoachGolding) June 4, 2026

When or who will make the commitment remains to be seen, but there are plenty of options based on who’s visiting Oxford this weekend.

The most talked‑about name is Alvin Mosley, the four‑star receiver from Texas who has been open about how much he enjoyed his time in Oxford. He’s inside the national top 150 and has Ole Miss in his final group alongside Texas, Houston and Arkansas. With two more visits ahead of him and a June 27 announcement date set, this weekend gives the Rebels another chance to make their case.

Another major piece on the board is offensive tackle Antonio Keefer. He’s already listed Ole Miss in his top four, and some analysts believe the Rebels are trending in the right direction. Keefer hasn’t locked in a commitment date, but he has said he wants to decide this month. If he makes it to campus and the visit hits the right notes, Ole Miss could strengthen its position.

There are also a few recruitments that fall into the uncertain category. Benny Easter Jr. is one of them. His plans have been hard to pin down, with social media posts placing him in multiple spots over the last week. Whether he actually arrives in Oxford is still unclear, but Ole Miss remains involved along with LSU and Ohio State as they try to flip him from Texas Tech.

The same goes for DJ Dotson and Aden Starling. Dotson committed to Georgia earlier in the week, and there hasn’t been confirmation that he’ll still take his scheduled visit. Starling was originally expected in Oxford but is now reportedly headed to LSU instead. Until something changes, both are long‑shot possibilities.

What Ole Miss can count on is having several current commits back in town. June is as much about reinforcing your class as it is adding to it, and the staff will use the weekend to keep relationships strong.

One of the biggest names expected is in‑state defensive lineman Mitchell Turner, the top player in Mississippi and a national top‑50 prospect. He’s been making the rounds with recent stops at Alabama and LSU, and he’s set to visit Texas and Mississippi State later this month. The early buzz favors Alabama, but getting him back to Oxford matters. You don’t stay in these battles by sitting on the sideline.

So yes, last weekend was a big one for Ole Miss. But this weekend has the potential to carry just as much weight.

And Golding’s shark emoji is just a sign that it’s about to get started.