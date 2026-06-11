Ole Miss’ 2026 Schedule Shows Clear National Interest From Networks

Ole Miss fans won’t have to do much channel surfing this fall.

The SEC and ESPN released the television windows for the 2026 season on Wednesday, and the Rebels landed in a whole lot of primetime and flex spots. If you’re looking for signs of national interest, that’s usually the first place to check.

Only two games are locked into the early window, which is the one every coach quietly hopes to avoid.

Those 11 a.m. kickoffs can get swallowed up by the rest of the Saturday slate. Everything else on the schedule either sits in the afternoon, at night, or in a flex slot that could easily slide into a later start.

The season opener is already set for a big stage.

Ole Miss meets Louisville in Nashville on Sept. 6 in the inaugural Music City Kickoff, and ABC slotted it for a 6:30 p.m. start.

The home opener against Charlotte on Sept. 12 is another night game at 6:45 p.m., and the LSU matchup on Sept. 19 is back on ABC at 6:30 p.m.

That’s three straight weeks under the lights before the conference grind really begins.

From there, the schedule settles into a pattern that tells you exactly how TV executives view this team. The trip to Florida on Sept. 26 is a flex game. So is the Oct. 10 visit to Vanderbilt. Missouri comes to Oxford on Oct. 17 for an afternoon kickoff, then the Rebels head to Texas on Oct. 24 for another flex window.

The only true early kickoff in SEC play comes on Halloween, when Auburn visits Vaught Hemingway Stadium. That one will start at either 11 a.m. or noon.

After that, Georgia on Nov. 7 is another flex game, and the Nov. 14 trip to Oklahoma is set for the afternoon window.

Non-conference play wraps up with Wofford on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. on SEC Network Plus. The Egg Bowl closes the regular season on Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Add it all up and the picture is pretty clear.

Whether it’s the returning talent, the schedule, or the general curiosity around what Ole Miss might be this season, the networks want the Rebels in front of as many eyeballs as possible.

Night games and flex windows don’t guarantee wins, but they do tell you who people are paying attention to.

And this fall, people are paying attention to Ole Miss.