Why Taylor Rabe Was the Right Choice for Ole Miss in Omaha Opener

Some pitchers force the conversation with one big outing. Taylor Rabe forced it by stacking competitive start after competitive start until the decision basically made itself.

So, when Ole Miss announced he’ll get the ball in its College World Series opener against North Carolina, it didn’t feel like a gamble or a surprise. It felt like the natural progression of a season where Rabe kept proving he was ready for the moment.

Rabe’s rise has been one of the biggest storylines of Ole Miss’ year. It’s easy to forget that this is the first season he’s actually been able to run the full race — no injuries, no setbacks, no limitations. When he talked about that Thursday, he didn’t dress it up. He didn’t try to make it sound bigger than it was.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “Coming into the year, I knew I was going to be able to do everything that we wanted to do in the offseason, preseason and fall to get ready for the season. I knew I was going to get an opportunity to have a big impact, and I was glad I was able to do that and help us win.”

That’s Rabe in a nutshell. Direct. Uncomplicated. Confident without trying to sound confident.

But if you want the fuller picture of why he’s the right choice for Game 1, you don’t have to take his word for it. You can take Hunter Elliott’s.

Elliott has seen the whole arc — the raw stuff, the development, the jump from “talented arm” to “guy you trust with your season.” And he didn’t hesitate.

“He’s developed into one of the elite stuff arms in the country,” Elliott said. “But outside of that, I think his competitiveness has elevated. The thing I’m most impressed with is that he seems to really find a way to own the big moment now.”

That’s the part that matters most in Omaha. Everybody has stuff. Everybody has velocity. Everybody has a breaking ball that looks good on a TrackMan printout. The difference is what happens when the inning gets loud, the crowd gets louder, and the season starts to wobble.

“It seems like he’s starting to understand that jams are just part of it,” Elliott said. “You’re going to get yourself into jams, but he’s learning how to make the big pitch.”

That’s the separator. That’s why he’s starting.

Mike Bianco didn’t overthink it either. He pointed to the same things — the growth, the consistency, the way Rabe has handled every role they’ve thrown at him. Bullpen. Closer. Weekend starter. It hasn’t mattered.

“He’s a kid who just continues to get better, it seems, week in and week out,” Bianco said. “Whatever role we put him in, he seemed to flourish.”

And then Bianco hit the line that really explains the decision.

“If you’ve watched him… the great ones learn how to make pitches and get off the field. He’s learned that.”

That’s the whole case. That’s the whole column from earlier this week. That’s the reason this move always made sense.

Rabe isn’t just the hot hand. He’s the pitcher who has shown, over and over, that he can win the inning that decides the game. And in Omaha, that’s the job description.

So now it’s official. Taylor Rabe gets the ball Friday night against North Carolina, who will be sending out their own stalwart, Jason DeCaro. The stage is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the lights are brighter.

But the pitcher Ole Miss is handing the ball to has spent the last three months proving he’s ready for exactly this.

And now he gets his shot.