Everything to Know 24 Hours Before Ole Miss Faces North Carolina

First pitch between Ole Miss and North Carolina is 24 hours away. Both teams have arrived in Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series and all that’s left to do is wait for 6 p.m. Friday.

That’s when the Rebels and Tar Heels will meet on the diamond a couple hours after Troy and West Virginia open the 2026 CWS at 1 p.m. Friday.

Below you will find our regular “how to watch” style story with a scouting report of the Tar Heels, weather forecast, TV channel and betting odds. We’ll post an updated version tomorrow, but for those looking to make their plans early, here’s everything to know about Friday’s CWS game.

The Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina arrives in Omaha looking exactly like a national seed should. The Tar Heels are 50-12, the No. 5 overall seed, and winners of 22 ACC games. They dropped only one series all season, and that came back in early March. Since then, they’ve played like a group built for this stage, sweeping their regional and surviving a tense super regional capped by a walk-off after USC misplayed a foul ball. This is UNC’s 13th trip to the College World Series and their ninth since 2006, so nothing about the moment is new to them.

Offensively, the Tar Heels lean on two hitters who almost never miss. Owen Hull enters Omaha hitting .390 with a 1.094 OPS, and Jake Schaffner isn’t far behind at .358 and 1.038. Power is spread throughout the lineup, with four players in double-digit home runs and Cooper Nicholson leading the way with 16. It’s not a top-heavy order. It’s nine hitters who make you work.

On the mound, UNC has a true ace in Jason DeCaro, a junior right-hander with a 2.28 ERA who just threw a complete game with the season on the line. Ryan Lynch gives them a steady No. 2 option, and the bullpen is anchored by two big-time arms: freshman Caden Glauber, who holds opponents to a .184 average, and Walker McDuffie, who has 82 strikeouts in 65.1 innings. If UNC has a lead late, those are the names Ole Miss will see. It’s a deep, balanced, experienced team — exactly the kind you expect to run into in Omaha.

Projected Starting Pitchers

Note: Ole Miss has announced its starting pitcher, but North Carolina has not announced a starting pitcher for Friday’s game. This is our best guess as to who will start for the Tar Heels.

LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Jason DeCaro

Rabe: 5-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 70.1 IP, 61 H, 29 R, 29 ER, 11 BB, 98 SO, .229 Opp. BA

DeCaro: 11-2, 2.28 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 IP, 73 H, 28 R, 22 ER, 38 BB, 84 SO, .233 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

Thursday’s day of practices in Omaha might be impacted by inclement weather in the area, but the first day of games should be clear.

The National Weather Service forecast for Friday is for it to be “Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.” The nighttime forecast isn’t much different, “Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.”

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there is stormy weather in the forecast for Saturday which may impact the CWS schedule. But there are only two games to be played each day, so the weather isn’t likely to force drastic schedule changes.

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. North Carolina, College World Series

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +1.5 (-160)

North Carolina: -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +132

North Carolina: -170

Total