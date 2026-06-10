Who Should Start for Ole Miss Against North Carolina?

There’s no wrong answer here, but there’s definitely a debate worth having.

Ole Miss is heading to Omaha with three starters who all have a real case to take the ball first against North Carolina.

That’s a good problem to have. It’s also the kind of problem that can shape the entire week. Win Game 1 and you’re in control. Lose it and you’re suddenly fighting uphill needing four straight wins to stay alive.

So who should start for Ole Miss in its first game of the College World Series?

Let’s walk through it.

Hunter Elliott has been the Game 1 guy all season. Every weekend, every series, every time the Rebels needed someone to set the tone, Elliott got the ball.

300 Career Strikeouts for Hunter Elliott Legendary 👏pic.twitter.com/lkHYLH8F4o — Sidelines – Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) May 9, 2026

He’s steady, he’s experienced, and he’s the last link to the 2022 national title run. If you want routine and reliability, Elliott is the obvious choice. And honestly, he’s probably the one who will start. Mike Bianco trusts him, and coaches tend to stick with the rhythm that got them here.

And that wouldn’t be a bad decision. Not even close.

Cade Townsend is the most gifted arm on the staff. He’s a projected first round pick for a reason.

When he’s locked in, he looks like a future big leaguer. But he hasn’t been quite as dominant lately. Still good, still competitive, just not the overpowering version we saw earlier in the year. If you want pure upside, Townsend is your guy.

Cade Townsend continues to be absolutely DOMINANT on Saturday 👑 – 6 Innings Pitched

– 7 Strikeouts

– 0 Earned Runs

– 1 Hitpic.twitter.com/pW95JXWAWn — Sidelines – Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) April 18, 2026

But the pitcher who should start is Taylor Rabe.

Rabe has been the best arm on the roster for a month. He’s the one who held Auburn to two runs on six hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. He’s the one whose cutter has turned into a real weapon. He’s the one pitching with the kind of confidence you want in a Game 1 starter.

And Omaha is all about riding the hot hand.

The rise of Taylor Rabe has really elevated the ceiling on this Ole Miss team. In his last 6 starts he’s gone at least 6.0. His last 3? 19.0 3 ERA 30 K’s 4 BB pic.twitter.com/NzjwsiWqsz — Jake McKeever (@CBCJakeMck) June 9, 2026

Starting Rabe doesn’t disrespect Elliott’s consistency or Townsend’s talent. It just acknowledges what’s happening right now. Rabe is dealing. He’s in rhythm. He’s pitching like someone who wants the ball in the biggest moment of the season.

There’s also the strategy. If you start Rabe, you still have Elliott and Townsend lined up for Games 2 and 3. That’s a tough combination for anyone to handle. And if you win the opener, you’re suddenly in command of your side of the bracket with two high‑end arms ready to go.

But again, the most likely outcome is Elliott getting the nod. He’s earned Bianco’s trust, he’s been the tone‑setter all year, and coaches don’t usually reinvent their rotation on the sport’s biggest stage.

It wouldn’t be the wrong call. It just wouldn’t be the bold one.

The bold one is giving the ball to the guy who’s pitching the best baseball of his life at the exact moment Ole Miss needs it.

So who should start against North Carolina?

Taylor Rabe.

Who will start?

Probably Hunter Elliott.

And either way, Ole Miss has the pitching to make it look like 2022 in Omaha again.