Hunter Elliott’s Response to Balk Call Says Plenty After Ole Miss Loss

In any loss, especially season-ending ones, there will be one or two moments that get blamed or are scrutinized, analyzed and discussed ad-nauseum

For Ole Miss, one of those moments came in the fifth inning when Hunter Elliott was charged with his first balk of the season. That call let a Troy run score, cutting the Rebels’ lead to 6-3, and was the starting point for Troy’s comeback and eventual 12-8 win.

It was a highly questionable call, but the balk rule is complicated one and can be subjective. That makes it easy to point at and blame for the loss and season ended.

This was just called a balk on Hunter Elliott, completely changing the game TERRIBLE pic.twitter.com/iSlZCpG5dz — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) June 14, 2026

It would have been easy for Elliott to point to the call as the decisive moment. After all, it did shift the energy in a game where every inch mattered. Instead, he shrugged it off in the postgame and put the responsibility on himself.

“(Elliott didn’t get an) explanation on it. Surprised, maybe a little,” Elliott said in the postgame press conference. “But it is what it is. I needed to make the next pitch, and I didn’t get off the field there.

“The balk doesn’t kill you if you don’t give up the base hit right after it. So it is what it is.”

That’s the part that sticks. Not the call, not the inning, not the swing that followed. It’s the way Elliott handled it. A pitcher who spent two years fighting his way back to this mound wasn’t interested in excuses. He was interested in the next pitch, the one he didn’t execute, and the one he wishes he had back.

Mike Bianco echoed the same thing. He thought Elliott pitched well, better than the box score shows, and he credited Troy for getting every big hit.

“He pitched great,” Bianco said about Elliott. “It was an unfortunate fifth inning. When you look at the box score, I don’t think it’s reflective of how well he really did pitch. He pitched out of some jams.”

That’s the truth of it. Troy adjusted, capitalized and kept punching. Ole Miss couldn’t stop the run of momentum once it started.

But the fifth inning is the snapshot. A borderline moment, a tight game, a veteran pitcher trying to steady it. The call goes against him, the inning unravels, and the season starts to slip.

Elliott didn’t hide from any of it. He owned the part he could control.

In a postseason where Ole Miss leaned on its seniors to steady the program, Elliott’s response fit the theme. No excuses. No finger pointing. Just accountability from a guy who has worn the uniform long enough to know how this works.

The balk will be remembered because it was the spark.

But it won’t be what we remember about Elliott because of how handled the situation and the success he’s already had at Ole Miss.