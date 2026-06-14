How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Troy in College World Series Elimination Game

Ole Miss faces its first elimination game in Omaha, and the draw is anything but simple.

Troy arrives with a battle-tested resume, a heavy-hitting lineup, and enough pitching depth to make things uncomfortable. The Rebels counter with veteran left-hander Hunter Elliott, the last link to the 2022 title team, in a win-or-go-home matchup that should feel every bit like a postseason fight.

Here’s everything to know about Sunday afternoon’s College World Series elimination game.

The Opponent: Troy

Troy isn’t a surprise act in Omaha. The Trojans arrive with a 38‑30 record, a top‑30 RPI, and a top‑10 strength of schedule that reflects how often they’ve been tested. Their offense is the reason they’re still playing. Troy hits .291 with an .883 OPS and real power throughout the lineup, piling up 93 home runs, 136 doubles, and more than 1,100 total bases. They score in bunches, work counts, and live on traffic with 315 walks and 115 hit‑by‑pitches. They’re also opportunistic on the bases, going 55‑for‑77 on steals.

The pitching numbers look rough at first glance with a 5.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP, but the schedule explains a lot. Troy has already seen SEC and ACC lineups, and they’ve struck out 579 hitters in 581 innings while keeping walks manageable. They’ve given up 77 home runs, but Charles Schwab Field isn’t built for the long ball, so that number doesn’t translate cleanly here.

What makes Troy dangerous is their flexibility. They can win a slugfest or a grind‑it‑out game, and they don’t need the afternoon to follow a certain script. They’re not just happy to be in Omaha. They’re built to make it interesting.

Projected Starting Pitchers

RHP Tommy Egan vs. LHP Hunter Elliott

Egan: 6-5, 5.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 87 IP, 91 H, 60 R, 52 ER, 32 BB, 99 SO, .269 Opp. BA

Elliott: 5-3, 5.15 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 80.1 IP, 79 H, 49 R, 46 ER, 42 BB, 102 SO, .259 Opp. BA

Lineup vs Troy pic.twitter.com/IPlqZ4Zht2 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 14, 2026

Weather Forecast

Any lingering rain clouds from Saturday in Omaha is long gone. Ole Miss and Troy will have nearly ideal weather conditions for Sunday’s CWS elimination game. Unlike Friday, the wind will be playing a big role in the game.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday in Omaha will be “Sunny, with a high near 75. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

Depending the specific direction the wind is moving, fly balls might more easily turn into home runs.

Wind for the #MCWS will be blowing out at Charles Schwab @NCAABaseball Troy (Smith) v Ole Miss (Townsend/Elliott)

10 mph, 20+ gusts to CF West Virginia (Yehl) v North Carolina (Lynch)

6 mph, 19 mph gusts pic.twitter.com/3IQvquNlyL — Collin Wilson (@Collin1) June 14, 2026

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. North Carolina, College World Series

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Troy: +1.5 (-104)

Ole Miss: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Troy: +176

Ole Miss: -230

Total