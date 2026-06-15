Ole Miss Reportedly Adds Former LSU Pitcher Through Transfer Portal

Ole Miss got a bit of good news on a tough day.

Hours after the Rebels saw their season end in a 12-8 loss to Troy in Omaha, right-hander Mavrick Rizy, reportedly, made his commitment to Ole Miss. It is a meaningful pickup for a pitching staff that could look very different by the time next spring rolls around.

Ole Miss has added Mavrick Rizy to its portal class, judging by his social media. Averaged more than a strikeout per inning for LSU this year. He’s a 6-foot-9 right-handed pitcher. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) June 15, 2026

Rizy brings size and experience. The 6-foot-9 Massachusetts native led LSU in appearances as a freshman during the Tigers’ run to a national title. He posted a 4.74 ERA in just under 25 innings with 29 strikeouts and 19 walks.

His sophomore year followed a similar pattern. The stuff was there, but the command wavered. Rizy struck out 28, walked 19 and hit seven batters across 21.1 innings while pitching to a 4.22 ERA.

Rizy joins a class that already includes two incoming transfers in former LSU first baseman Trey Hawsey and USC Upstate pitcher Brent Stukes.

He gives Ole Miss another experienced arm, but he is also expected to draw interest in next month’s MLB Draft.

That puts him in the same category as several current Rebels who could turn pro, including Taylor Rabe, Cade Townsend, Austin Fawley, Brayden Randle and a handful of others who have decisions to make.

That is the balancing act for Ole Miss right now.

The Rebels are adding pieces, but they are also waiting to see how many of their core players return. Rizy’s commitment helps stabilize the picture a bit, even if the draft adds some uncertainty.

For a program that just wrapped a long postseason run, the next few weeks will shape what the roster looks like when the Rebels take the field again.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Incoming

Trey Hawsey, 1B (LSU)

Brent Stukes, RHP (USC Upstate)

Outgoing