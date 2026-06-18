Ole Miss Bets on Upside With Charlie Wilcox Portal Addition

Ole Miss needed pitching help, and it did not wait long to grab another option.

Georgia Tech right‑hander Charlie Wilcox committed to the Rebels on Wednesday, giving Mike Bianco another piece for a staff that could look very different by the time fall ball rolls around.

Wilcox is one of those portal additions where the numbers do not tell the whole story. His 14 innings this spring were uneven, and his freshman year came with the usual bumps. But the raw ingredients are hard to ignore. He struck out 8.5 per nine, held right‑handed hitters to a .603 OPS, and flashed the kind of stuff that made him a perfect 10-rated prospect coming out of South Walton.

His fastball lives in the mid-to-upper 90s and the curveball has real swing-and-miss to it. That is the profile Bianco and Joel Mangrum tend to bet on.

And right now, Ole Miss needs bets. A lot of them.

Five Rebel pitchers received MLB Draft Combine invitations this week: Hudson Calhoun, Taylor Rabe, Cade Townsend, Landon Koenig and Wil Libbert.

That group represents a huge chunk of the innings from this past season, and there’s a chance that all five will be drafted and move on. Nothing is official until July, and surprises happen, but the safe assumption is that Ole Miss is preparing to replace its weekend starting rotation and a good portion of its bullpen.

Here are the Top ACC pitching performances from the Cape last night. New @GTBaseball RHP Tyler Guerin struck out two and closed out a Falmouth win, while Charlie Willcox (GT/Transfer Portal), Kyle Kipp (BC), and Cohen Gomez (Stanford) all had scoreless outings. pic.twitter.com/eBg3tNYKGZ — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) June 15, 2026

That is why Wilcox matters. That is why Mavrick Rizy and Brent Stukes matter. And that is why more additions are probably coming.

Great pitching wins championships. It is not complicated.

The more arms you bring in, the better chance you have of finding the right mix once the weather cools off.

Ole Miss has lived both sides of that reality over the last few years, and this offseason feels like another reset where competition will decide everything.

Wilcox brings multiple years of eligibility and the kind of upside that fits what Ole Miss is trying to rebuild. Whether he ends up starting or working out of the bullpen is a question for later.

He made only one start at Georgia Tech, so the bullpen feels like the early guess, but fall ball has a way of reshuffling expectations.

For now, the Rebels added another arm with real tools. Given what might be coming in July, they are going to need as many as they can get.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers