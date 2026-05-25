Ferguson: Grace, Grace, God’s Grace

We use the word “grace” in several ways. A person can be full of grace toward another. We might wish to handle a difficult situation with grace. Someone might be said to move across the dance floor with astounding grace.

Let me assure you, no one has ever said that last example about me. I’m about as clunky as it gets. While I hope it can be said that I am full of grace toward others, I also know that, given the right (or wrong) set of circumstances, grace may or may not enter the picture.

From a theological standpoint, grace is often defined as unmerited favor. In other words, you received grace when you deserved to be knocked upside the head.

I’m thankful for grace. I often receive it from my sweet wife. I know there are times too numerous to count when I am a complete knucklehead. She must be one of the most grace-filled people I know. Bless her heart. I give her plenty of opportunities to be graceful.

I’m thankful for grace. My new coworkers are training me in the complexities of hospice care—all the documentation and its precise rules are challenging for me. Only grace allows a dunderhead to repeatedly ask the same questions. I’m glad my coworkers have the grace and patience to help me get oriented in this new ministry. Come to think of it, grace toward the dying is the very basis of hospice care.

I’m thankful for grace. God only knows how often I try to walk and talk with one proverbial foot in my mouth. I can hardly keep up with what is acceptable and appropriate these days. Normal words and normal usage are suddenly offensive. We live in a society of outrage where up is down, down is up, and, well, you get the picture. In this culture, I am in constant need of grace.

And that brings me to the thief on the cross. Can you imagine the grace it took for Jesus—suffering his own horrific crucifixion—to extend grace to a criminal who was receiving his just rewards? “And he said to him, ‘Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.’” (Luke 23:43 CSB)

From a theological standpoint, that thief on the cross? That’s me. I deserve to be there. But grace changes everything. In the days of life left to me, I hope to remember and live out this simple truth: grace begets grace! Because of the grace given to me, I want to be a giver of grace. I want to be graceful in how I speak, answer, give, and interact with everyone.

Can you imagine how beautiful life could be if we all became people of grace?

“A gentle answer turns away anger, but a harsh word stirs up wrath.” (Proverbs 15:1 CSB)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com