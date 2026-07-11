Ole Miss Right-Hander Cade Townsend Goes to Cubs in First Round

Cade Townsend didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The Ole Miss right‑hander was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 23 overall pick in the MLB Draft on Saturday, giving the Rebels their first player off the board and officially launching Townsend’s pro career.

Townsend’s selection comes after a season that started like a rocket. Through the first month, he looked every bit like a top‑10 pick.

His fastball touched the upper 90s, his breaking stuff was sharp, and he piled up strikeouts while keeping walks low. Several early mock drafts had him inside the top 10, and some evaluators believed he could be the first college pitcher taken.

With the 23rd pick of the 2026 #MLBDraft, the @Cubs select Cade Townsend from Mississippi. (MLB x Nippon Express) pic.twitter.com/U73g6e9sU6 — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

Everything changed in March.

Townsend suffered an injury during his start against Texas, forcing him to miss time and interrupting what had been one of the best starts to a season in college baseball.

When he returned, he was solid but not the same dominant version of himself. His command wasn’t quite as crisp, his stuff didn’t have the same bite, and the production dipped enough to cool off the early first‑round buzz.

Even with the setback, Townsend still put together a strong year. He finished the 2026 season with a 5‑2 record, a 3.25 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 77 strikeouts against 14 walks in 55 and one‑third innings. His ability to limit free passes and miss bats kept him firmly on draft boards, and his early‑season form reminded teams of the upside they’re betting on.

11point7’s player comp for Cade Townsend is Dylan Cease. Townsend has good command and the @Cubs did good with their 1st round pick! pic.twitter.com/u7b9fqhE5I — College Baseball Archives (@collegeplayers9) July 11, 2026

That combination of performance, projection and competitiveness was enough for the Cubs to make him their pick on Day 1.

Townsend is expected to sign, and his departure will leave a significant hole in Ole Miss’ weekend rotation that not even Hunter Elliott’s decision to return to Oxford can fill.

But for a pitcher who showed flashes of elite potential, today marks the start of the next chapter.