‘Unfinished Business’: Hunter Elliott Is Returning to Ole Miss

Hunter Elliott decided he wasn’t finished in Oxford.

A couple hours before the MLB Draft began Saturday in Philadelphia, the Ole Miss left‑hander pulled his name out of the event and announced he will return for one final season. His message on social media was simple: “Unfinished Business,” paired with a photo of him on the mound.

For Ole Miss, it’s a rare bit of good news on a weekend that could get tough fast.

The Rebels are bracing to lose Cade Townsend and Taylor Rabe, two arms expected to be drafted high enough that returning isn’t realistic. Several others could go in the middle rounds. But Elliott’s return gives Ole Miss something it badly needed heading into 2027: stability.

And not just any stability. Friday‑night stability.

Was Elliott perfect in that role last season? No. Did he finish the year as Ole Miss’ best pitcher? Also no.

But he comes back as the most experienced arm on the roster, and one of the most experienced pitchers in the country. That matters. A lot.

Elliott’s 2026 season was uneven, but he still helped Ole Miss get back to Omaha for the second time in his career after winning the national title in 2022.

He posted a 5.40 ERA and a 5‑3 record across 85 innings, allowing 54 runs — 51 earned — on 86 hits. He struck out more than 100 batters for the third time in his career but also walked a team‑high 46.

With Rabe likely gone and Townsend almost certainly gone, Elliott returns as the obvious anchor.

He won’t be alone, either. Ole Miss signed eight pitchers from the portal, several of whom could join Elliott in the weekend rotation.

The Rebels will still have holes to fill once the draft dust settles, but they’ll be filling them with a proven veteran already in place at the top.

For now, Ole Miss gets a win at the start of a weekend that might deliver more losses than gains. Elliott is back, and that changes the entire tone of what the next two days mean for the Rebels.

It’s not just unfinished business. It’s a much clearer path forward.