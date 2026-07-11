Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe struck out 14 batters in his start against No. 9 Texas A&M. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe struck out 14 batters in his start against No. 9 Texas A&M. | Ole Miss Athletics

Taylor Rabe Selected No. 30 Overall by Kansas City Royals

BY Taylor Hodges

Taylor Rabe’s rise from bullpen weapon to weekend ace turned into a professional opportunity on Saturday.

The Ole Miss right‑hander was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 30 overall, via a competitive balance pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft, officially beginning his jump to pro ball after one of the most impressive midseason transformations in college baseball.

Rabe didn’t open the year in the rotation. He spent the early weeks anchoring the bullpen, and he was good enough there that Ole Miss trusted him in high‑leverage spots.

The turning point came in February when he drew his first start against Southern Miss, which was still ranked inside the top 10 nationally. Rabe held the Golden Eagles scoreless for two innings, worked with confidence, and showed the kind of pitch mix that hinted he might be more than a reliever.

That outing changed everything.

Ole Miss moved Rabe into the weekend rotation for its series against Florida, and he took off. His tempo, strike throwing and ability to handle big moments made him one of the most reliable arms in the SEC down the stretch.

By the final months of the regular season and into the postseason, he was Ole Miss’ best pitcher.

Rabe finished the 2026 season with a 6‑3 record, a 3.12 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 75 innings.

He attacked hitters with a fastball that reached the upper 90s, paired it with a cutter that drew consistent swings and misses, and showed the competitiveness evaluators look for in a starter.

That combination of performance and projection made him a strong candidate to go early, and the Royals made sure he didn’t wait long.

Rabe is expected to sign, and his and Cade Townsend’s departure leaves a major hole in Ole Miss’ rotation. Hunter Elliott’s decision to return to Ole miss next season helps ease those blows.

But for a pitcher who proved he could thrive in any role, today marks the start of the next chapter.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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