Taylor Rabe Selected No. 30 Overall by Kansas City Royals

Taylor Rabe’s rise from bullpen weapon to weekend ace turned into a professional opportunity on Saturday.

The Ole Miss right‑hander was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 30 overall, via a competitive balance pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft, officially beginning his jump to pro ball after one of the most impressive midseason transformations in college baseball.

Rabe didn’t open the year in the rotation. He spent the early weeks anchoring the bullpen, and he was good enough there that Ole Miss trusted him in high‑leverage spots.

With the 30th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Royals select @OleMissBSB right-handed pitcher Taylor Rabe, No. 40 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/XWNTXiKgPC pic.twitter.com/u6zdT7XSCs — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 11, 2026

The turning point came in February when he drew his first start against Southern Miss, which was still ranked inside the top 10 nationally. Rabe held the Golden Eagles scoreless for two innings, worked with confidence, and showed the kind of pitch mix that hinted he might be more than a reliever.

That outing changed everything.

Ole Miss moved Rabe into the weekend rotation for its series against Florida, and he took off. His tempo, strike throwing and ability to handle big moments made him one of the most reliable arms in the SEC down the stretch.

By the final months of the regular season and into the postseason, he was Ole Miss’ best pitcher.

With the 30th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals select RHP Taylor Rabe from Ole Miss. His 2026 numbers: 11 Starts | 76 IP | 3.55 ERA | 3.75 FIP | 34.2 K% | 4.9 BB% | 29.3 K-BB% Ranked 40th on MLB Pipeline’s Big Board, he has excellent command and 3 above… — SleeperRoyals (@SleeperRoyals) July 11, 2026

Rabe finished the 2026 season with a 6‑3 record, a 3.12 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 75 innings.

He attacked hitters with a fastball that reached the upper 90s, paired it with a cutter that drew consistent swings and misses, and showed the competitiveness evaluators look for in a starter.

That combination of performance and projection made him a strong candidate to go early, and the Royals made sure he didn’t wait long.

Rabe is expected to sign, and his and Cade Townsend’s departure leaves a major hole in Ole Miss’ rotation. Hunter Elliott’s decision to return to Ole miss next season helps ease those blows.

But for a pitcher who proved he could thrive in any role, today marks the start of the next chapter.