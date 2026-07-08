Ole Miss Adds Another Portal Pitcher As Draft Questions Loom

The MLB Draft is just a few days away and will have a major impact on the next Ole Miss baseball roster.

Pitchers Cade Townsend and Taylor Rabe are both expected to hear their names called early Saturday. The Athletic’s Keith Law has Rabe being selected 20th overall by the Boston Red Sox in his most recent mock draft.

He didn’t have Townsend in the first 30 picks, though, despite Townsend at one point being a top 15 pick in mock drafts. But there may be good reason for that.

“Both Arkansas left-hander Hunter Dietz and Mississippi right-hander Cade Townsend are slipping a little as teams consider their medicals,” Law wrote in his penultimate mock draft. “Townsend also faded down the stretch in both stuff and results, although he could still pop up in the back of the first round.”

Even as a second or third round selection, it’d be unlikely that Townsend returns to Ole Miss.

Then there’s the curious case of Hunter Elliott. How high is he selected? High enough to make going pro an easy decision? Or does he have to wait for day two?

It’s very possible he comes back for one final season anchoring the weekend rotation, which would change the entire outlook of the staff.

The point is that the MLB Draft will have a big impact on what Ole Miss looks like next season. Which is why stocking up on transfer portal pitchers is a smart idea. The Rebels have added seven transfers to the pitching staff and they’re not stopping.

Former Sacramento State left-hander Sean Carey has committed to Ole Miss, reportedly over Mississippi State. He has the makings of an SEC pitcher, too.

Sean Carey LHP JR 6’2 180

Sacramento St.📍@SacStBaseball FB 88-92

SL 78-83

CH 81-82 3IP 5SO 0BB 0R 36 pitches vs CBU Strong feel for standout SL with sweep & depth shape paired with tailing fastball.

Manipulates FB&SL with low consistent arm slots between both pitches. pic.twitter.com/KbKPqOnoHn — SoCalDraftProspects (@SCDraftProspect) May 13, 2026

At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Carey pitched 41.1 innings last season and held opposing batters to a .188 average. He allowed 28 total hits, 21 earned runs, 20 walks and seven hit batters. He ended the season with a 4.57 ERA in 25 appearances and recorded two saves.

But those aren’t the numbers that jump out.

Carey posted a 1.16 WHIP and struck out 64 batters. That’s a great sign of potential in the SEC.

All of his appearances last season came out of the bullpen, and that’s likely the role Carey will have at Ole Miss. But at this point it’s more about stockpiling a bunch of great arms. Mike Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum can sort out the rest later.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brett Moseley, OF

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers