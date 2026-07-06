Walker Hooks Takes SEC Dominance To The World Stage With Team USA

Walker Hooks spent the spring carving up the SEC.

Now he gets a chance to take that same dominance halfway around the world and do it with USA stitched across his jersey. That’s a pretty good way to spend July, especially when the smell of Fourth of July fireworks still lingers in the air.

USA Baseball finalized its Collegiate National Team roster this weekend, and Hooks made the cut.

He’s the 16th Ole Miss player ever to earn the honor and the first since Hunter Elliott and Jacob Gonzalez in 2022. It’s not easy to make this team.

You have to survive nearly two weeks of workouts, practices and scrimmages against the best college players in the country. Hooks did more than survive. He stood out.

It’s not hard to see why.

Hooks was one of the most reliable arms in the SEC this season. He finished with a 3‑1 record, nine saves, a 3.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58.1 innings.

Those numbers are strong on their own, but his conference stats are where things really pop. Hooks led the SEC in ERA at 1.73, WHIP at 0.80 and appearances with 17. He tied for the league lead in saves and barely walked anyone. Six walks in SEC play is almost unheard of for a reliever who’s constantly thrown into high‑stress innings.

He didn’t just pitch well. He controlled games.

Now he gets to test that against international competition in Taiwan at the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship.

It’s a different kind of stage. Different styles. Different approaches. Different pressure. But Hooks has handled every challenge thrown at him so far. This is just the next one.

Representing your country is one of those honors players talk about long after their careers end. Doing it as a college player, right after dominating the toughest conference in the sport, makes it even sweeter.

And doing it in July, when the whole country is draped in red, white and blue, adds a little extra weight to the moment.

Hooks earned this. He earned it with consistency, with command, with the kind of competitive edge that made Ole Miss trust him in every big spot.

Now he gets to take that same edge to the world stage.