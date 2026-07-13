Ole Miss Battling SEC Powers for Two Rising 2028 Prospects

Ole Miss is still putting the finishing touches on its 2027 recruiting class.

The Rebels’ coaching staff will be working to hold onto the commits who matter, try to flip a few who might be wavering elsewhere, and keeping an eye on late risers.

But while that work continues, the staff has already cracked open the next file on the desk.

The 2028 class is starting to take shape, and two names have already surfaced as early priorities: Georgia safety Giovanni Tuggle and North Carolina quarterback Kaden Craft.

Both are national recruits. Both fit what Ole Miss wants to build. And both show how early the Rebels are trying to get ahead in a cycle that will only get more chaotic.

A top‑50 defender with Ole Miss in the mix

Winder‑Barrow (Ga.) safety Giovanni Tuggle released his finalists Saturday, and Ole Miss made the cut. His top five includes Ole Miss, Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama and Florida State.

That’s the kind of company that tells you exactly how big this recruitment is.

Tuggle is ranked No. 48 overall in the updated Rivals300 and sits as the No. 5 safety in the 2028 class. At 6-feet, 180-pounds, he’s already produced like a veteran.

He burst onto the scene as a freshman with 39 tackles and six interceptions. Last season he added 74 tackles, five pass breakups and four more picks. He’s also a Navy All‑American Bowl selection and one of the top prospects in Georgia.

Ole Miss offered last fall, and the staff has stayed aggressive. Early on, schools like Nebraska, Texas A&M and Ohio State were in the mix. Tuggle has narrowed things now, and Ole Miss is still standing.

That’s a good sign heading into his junior year.

One of the most coveted quarterbacks in 2028

If Tuggle is the defensive headliner, Lake Norman (North Carolina) quarterback Kaden Craft is the offensive one. Craft is ranked No. 8 among quarterbacks and No. 98 overall in the Rivals Industry rankings. At 6‑foot‑4, 210 pounds, he already looks the part of a national‑level passer.

Craft told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that several programs have his attention early: “Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Michigan, Oregon.”

Kaden Craft wins QB MVP at UA Next Camp in Charlotte @Kadencraft07 Good day of work for the 2028 signal caller #UANext pic.twitter.com/lrAPLzjZYw — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 3, 2026

He also laid out exactly what he’s looking for in a school, and it’s a checklist Ole Miss can sell.

“Development to the next level is No. 1 for me,” Craft said. “But not only as a player but as a person as well. I wanna be around great people and be able to build amazing relationships. If football wasn’t an option for me would I go to the school is a question I ask myself. Also a school that is great at recruiting and can get players around me. Last thing is I wanna be set to a high standard and a winning culture!”

That’s the kind of quote that makes every top program nod along, but Ole Miss has a real pitch here.

The quarterback room is stable, the offensive identity is clear, and the staff has shown it can develop talent. Craft is still early in his process, but the Rebels are in the conversation.

The bigger picture

The 2027 class still needs attention. Ole Miss has to hold off flips, finish evaluations and keep pushing on a few targets who might be movable. But the staff isn’t waiting around for the next cycle to start.

Tuggle and Craft are two early signs that Ole Miss is already working ahead, trying to build momentum before the 2028 class fully takes shape. It’s a long road, but getting in early matters.

And with recruiting becoming a year‑round sport, Ole Miss is treating it that way.