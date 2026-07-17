New Lane Kiffin Book Will Arrive Days Before LSU Visits Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has never been boring, and now his life is getting the full book treatment right as LSU heads to Oxford on September 19. Because of course it is.

John Talty’s new biography, Lane Being Lane: The Story of Lane Kiffin, College Football’s Agent of Chaos, will be released days before LSU and Ole Miss meet on the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, according to a Vanity Fair article published Friday.

As if that week needed any extra fuel on the fire, now there’s a book detailing Kiffin’s entire football life, from his rise at USC to becoming the youngest head coach in NFL history to the many exits, firings and plot twists that have followed him ever since.

If you're interested in an in-depth look at one of the most polarizing and fascinating coaches in the sport's history, you can pre-order a copy of Lane Being Lane here: https://t.co/iwvNoe4qgI pic.twitter.com/o8vA6qMGYn — John Talty (@JTalty) July 17, 2026

And yes, it would be shocking if last year’s months‑long soap opera isn’t featured prominently.

That stretch — Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU ahead of the College Football Playoff, the PR push from his camp, the back‑and‑forth over whether he could coach Ole Miss in the CFP while also taking the LSU job — is the kind of storyline biographers dream about.

It was messy, dramatic and tailor‑made for a chapter title.

The question Ole Miss fans will have is simple: how does the book portray it?

Talty is a respected reporter, and he deserves the benefit of the doubt that he’ll tell the story accurately.

But fans will still wonder whether the book leans toward the version Kiffin’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, tried to sell last fall. That campaign was aimed at painting Kiffin as the reasonable party in a situation that was anything but.

Whether the book repeats that framing or digs into what actually happened is something no one can know yet. The announcement just came out, and few outside the publisher has seen the manuscript.

Let’s also not forget about the ESPN documentary, The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin, that portrayed Kiffin as a changed man, happy and content to stay in Ole Miss. Of course, a month later, the LSU and Florida jobs opened up and that documentary garnered a new, unofficial title, The Many Lies of Lane Kiffin.

What we do know is that Kiffin’s career has always made for great entertainment. Talty told Vanity Fair that the book tracks the evolution of college football through Kiffin’s journey, which makes sense.

Few coaches have surfed the sport’s chaos quite like he has. From Monte Kiffin’s influence to the Raiders to Alabama to FAU to Ole Miss to LSU, the man has lived a football life built for storytelling.

And now that story arrives the same week he walks back into Vaught‑Hemingway Stadium wearing purple and gold.

Talty even plans to be at the game. In the Vanity Fair article, He called it the most anticipated matchup of the regular season, and he’s right.

The buzz around LSU‑Ole Miss has been building for months. Adding a biography release to the mix is the kind of twist that only seems to happen with Kiffin.

Whether the book repairs his image or simply explains it, Ole Miss fans will be paying attention.

That week was already going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Now it comes with a 300‑page reminder of how we got here.

September 19 was never going to be normal. This just makes it even more fascinating.