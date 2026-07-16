Trinidad Chambliss Joins Nike NIL Roster as Ole Miss Star’s Profile Grows

Ole Miss already knew Trinidad Chambliss was one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Now Nike has joined the list of things cementing that status.

Chambliss is one of the college athletes added to Nike’s NIL roster, a group that includes some of the biggest names in the sport.

It is hard to overstate how big that is for him. Nike does not hand out these deals lightly. When the brand signs you, it is saying you belong in the same conversation as the players who shape the future of the game.

For Chambliss, that validation fits everything he has done the past two seasons. He went from winning a Division II national title at Ferris State to leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He became one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks, earned a preliminary injunction to play this season and entered 2026 as a Heisman contender. Nike sees what everyone else sees: a star.

And honestly, it is great to see players earn real money for being elite. NIL has created plenty of chaos, but deals like this are the upside. Chambliss is getting paid by one of the most powerful brands in sports.

That is exactly how it should work for a player who has proven himself on the biggest stages.

It is also a win for Ole Miss.

The school already has a strong relationship with Nike, and having two players on the brand’s NIL roster (running back Kewan Lacy was already signed by Nike) only strengthens that connection.

When your quarterback and your star running back are both Nike athletes, it says something about the level of talent in your program.

Nike’s press release made it clear that the brand is building a roster that spans high school prospects, college standouts and elite pros.

Chambliss is now part of that group. He will work with Nike on everything from performance and training to media, content and long-term career development.

The company says it wants to support athletes “on the field and away from the game,” and Chambliss is exactly the type of player who benefits from that kind of partnership.

This deal will not change how he plays, but it does change how he is viewed. Nike is betting on him. Ole Miss already has. The rest of the country is catching up.

Chambliss has earned every bit of it.