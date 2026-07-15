Ole Miss Awaits Decision From Blue-Chip Safety Adryan Cole

Ole Miss has had a fairly quiet July compared to the flurry of visits and commitments in June.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges gets a lot of the attention, but he’s not next up for the Rebels. That honor goes to Adryan Cole.

The Douglas County safety announces Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel, and his recruitment has been one of the longest-running storylines in Georgia for the 2027 class.

He’s a blue-chip prospect, a national top‑30 safety, and one of the most heavily recruited players in the state.

Adding him would continue what’s already shaping up to be a historic Ole Miss class on the blue‑chip front. And at one point, the Rebels were considered the front‑runner.

That’s what makes this one interesting, but the instate SEC powerhouse has moved to the driver’s seat.

Ole Miss still has a real shot

Cole took all four of his official visits, but Ole Miss got the final one from June 19‑21. That weekend has already become a defining moment for the Rebels’ summer recruiting push, and Cole made it clear he felt the impact.

He told 247Sports’ Benjamin Wolk that Ole Miss’ defensive staff stood out.

“I would say it’s Coach Golding, Coach Neighbors, Coach Moncrief, it’s a whole bunch of people that have poured into that,” Cole said. “They’re all cool. They’re a defensive back staff, so that would be great to get coached by them as a DB. They treat everybody with me like a family. Random people on the street, they make me feel like a priority. You know you’re going to be a priority when you get to Mississippi.”

Ole Miss fans how we feeling? pic.twitter.com/P0Moke6tI6 — Adryan Cole (@adryan_cole) June 20, 2026

That’s the kind of quote that usually signals a program is in the thick of it. And Ole Miss was. Throughout the spring, the Rebels were viewed as the team to beat. They had the momentum. They had the relationships. They had the final visit.

But recruiting rarely stays linear.

Georgia’s home‑state pull is real

As decision week arrived, most analysts shifted their predictions toward Georgia. The Bulldogs have the home‑state advantage, the proximity, and the familiarity. They’ve also built steady momentum behind the scenes.

Ole Miss and LSU are still considered the biggest challengers, but Georgia is the program trending heading into the weekend.

That doesn’t mean Ole Miss is out of it. It just means the Rebels are fighting uphill.

Dawg nation let me know something! pic.twitter.com/BtP2A0fP0d — Adryan Cole (@adryan_cole) June 14, 2026

Even if Cole picks Georgia, Ole Miss won’t stop recruiting him

This is the part fans sometimes forget. A commitment announcement is not the end of a recruitment. It’s a checkpoint.

If Cole picks Georgia on Saturday, Ole Miss will keep recruiting him. The staff has invested too much time, built too many relationships, and made too strong of an impression to simply walk away. The Rebels have flipped players before. They’ve stayed involved with long‑shot targets before. They’ve turned late momentum into signing‑day wins before.

Cole fits that mold.

He’s a top‑tier defensive back. He’s a cultural fit for what Pete Golding wants. He’s someone Ole Miss prioritized early and often. And he’s someone who clearly connected with the staff and the campus.

If he chooses Georgia, Ole Miss will treat it like halftime, not the final whistle.