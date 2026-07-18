Ole Miss Already in the Conversation for Two Top 2028 Targets

While Ole Miss waits for the latest update to its 2027 signing class, the Rebels are already deep into its 2028 board, and the early returns look familiar.

Two names stand out right now: Mission Viejo safety Jordan Hicks and Mililani quarterback Hunter Fujikawa.

Hicks trimmed his list to eight schools Friday, and Ole Miss made the cut. The 6‑foot‑1, 175 pound defensive back is down to Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, UCLA, Alabama and Oregon.

The 18th‑ranked safety in the class and the No. 13 junior in California, Hicks is a true do‑everything defensive back. Rivals’ Greg Biggins sees Hicks as someone who can play safety, nickel or corner. That versatility showed up this summer at Battle of the Beach and throughout his junior season, where he posted 62 tackles, six interceptions and five pass breakups.

Hicks has spent plenty of time around the Los Angeles programs, but he’s also made it clear he wants to get out and take visits. Oxford is one of the trips he’s eyeing.

Quarterback recruiting, meanwhile, is already heating up. Fujikawa checks in as the No. 2 player in Hawaii and was the top in‑state quarterback at the Under Armour Next Camp in Maui. He earned Rivals’ Top Performers mention as the No. 2 passer at the event.

He’s not hiding who’s standing out early.

“A few programs that have stood out to me are Washington, Ole Miss, Oregon, Florida, UCLA, Auburn and Arizona,” Fujikawa told On3’s Brandon Huffman.

Washington and Oregon have Mililani ties, but Ole Miss has already hosted him and is firmly in the mix.

His spring was busy. Fujikawa visited Alabama, Ohio State and Florida, then made later stops at SMU, UCLA, BYU, Utah, Washington, Oregon and Ole Miss. He’s still sorting through everything and isn’t rushing a decision.

“There are a lot of other schools I’ve been in touch with that are definitely in the mix as I continue building relationships and learning more about each program,” he said.

For Ole Miss, this is exactly how the 2028 cycle should look. Add as many high‑end defensive backs as possible and keep stacking quarterback options, even with the room in good shape.

Hicks brings versatility and production. Fujikawa brings arm talent and upside. Both fit the long‑term plan.

It’s early, but the Rebels are already in the conversation for two of the more intriguing prospects in the class.