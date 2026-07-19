How to Watch 2026 SEC Media Days: Full Schedule, TV Channel, Participants

SEC Media Days always feels like the unofficial start to the college football preseason, and Ole Miss will get its turn in the spotlight soon enough.

Tampa, Fla. hosts the four‑day roadshow for the first time, bringing coaches, players, TV crews and reporters together to set the tone for the fall before anyone plays a down.

No league leans into the theater quite like the SEC.

What used to be a routine preseason stop has turned into one of the sport’s biggest annual productions, where perception can matter almost as much as results.

The race for headlines starts in Florida, and the Rebels will be part of it.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is one of the names drawing early attention, joining a group of preseason Heisman candidates expected to make the week feel even bigger. Pete Golding and his players won’t take the main stage until later, but the buildup is already here.

With that in mind, here’s how to watch and follow everything from SEC Media Days.

How to Watch 2026 SEC Media Days

Dates: July 20-23

Location: Tampa Marriott Water Street + JW Marriott | Tampa, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: ESPN+

Monday

Kentucky — Will Stein | Ty Bryant, S; Kenny Minchey, QB; Willie Rodriguez, TE

Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz | Cayden Green, OL; Jamal Roberts, RB; Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma — Brent Venables | John Mateer, QB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL; Taylor Wein, DL

Tennessee — Josh Heupel | DeSean Bishop, RB; Arion Carter, LB; Jeremiah Telander, LB

Tuesday

Auburn — Alex Golesh | Champ Anthony, DB; Byrum Brown, QB; Alex McPherson, K

Georgia – Kirby Smart | Drew Bobo, OL; Gunner Stockton, QB; Raylen Wilson, LB

South Carolina – Shane Beamer | Nyck Harbor, WR; LaNorris Sellers, QB; Peyton Williams, DB

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea | Sedrick Alexander, RB; Issa Ouattara, DL; Junior Sherrill, WR

Wednesday

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer | Zabien Brown, DB; Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR; Bray Hubbard, DB

Florida – Jon Sumrall | Jadan Baugh, RB; Myles Graham, LB; Vernell Brown III, WR

Ole Miss – Pete Golding | Trinidad Chambliss, QB; Will Echoles, DT; Kewan Lacy, RB

Texas A&M – Mike Elko | Daymion Sanford, LB; Marcus Ratcliffe, S; Marcel Reed, QB

Thursday