Pete Golding brings small-town charm to Ole Miss at SEC Media Days

Pete Golding stood behind two different microphones on Wednesday, and both times he sounded like a guy you’d run into at a country breakfast spot in the morning around Oxford.

SEC Media Days rolled through Tampa for a third straight day and the Ole Miss head coach took his turn on the big stage before sitting down again with a smaller group of writers.

The call those second sessions the “Electronic Media” these days. Everybody is pulling out a phone or camera to video or voice record the whole thing.

Both sessions felt less like a press conference and more like a front-porch chat with a man who happens to coach football for a living.

He sounded like a lot of guys from his college days in Cleveland, Miss., where I had radio stations and was around the Pickled Okra Grill downtown in those days. Gatting too fancy didn’t work there.

A folksy voice finally lands in Oxford

Ole Miss fans have heard plenty of coaches talk fancy football strategy over the years. Golding doesn’t do that.

He talks about being a good guy first and a good player second. Then he talks about his two boys and hoping they grow up like the players in his locker room.

That plays real well in a state where supper table manners still matter and a firm handshake still means something.

Golding moved his family from Tuscaloosa to Oxford more than three years ago and he still calls it a family decision rather than a career move.

The Oxford community wrapped around his family like kinfolk would, and that kind of comment doesn’t come from a coaching manual, he said. It comes from somebody who has actually sat on a Mississippi porch and meant it.

He even gave credit to Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce and athletic director Keith Carter, both Ole Miss graduates, for building the kind of program stability that lets a coach settle in and plant roots.

Some of us remember Rebels coaches that didn’t have glowing recommendations for the people they felt were holding growing the football program back.

Building his own team from Jan. 9 forward

Since taking over as head coach, Golding has kept his defensive staff mostly intact while adding new blood on offense and in the weight room.

He hired Paul Constantine to run strength and conditioning and switched the program to a “velocity-based” training model, something closer to what NFL teams use these days.

To be honest, I haven’t figured out exactly what that means. Pete was probably using $50 words when a nickel bit of wording would have helped explain that a little better. It’s more complicated than a maximum number of reps or amount lifted.

He broke the offseason into phases and summer blocks much like a pro team would, all while making sure his coaches stayed on campus right alongside the players.

The Rebels also added 51 new players this offseason between the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Golding said watching that group come together this spring has been one of the fun parts of his first full year in charge. He pointed out a lot of the new additions to his support staff were former Ole Miss players themselves, a detail that says plenty about how tight this program wants to stay knit together.

Three of those newcomers, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and defensive lineman Will Echoles, joined Golding in Tampa.

Both Chambliss and Lacy already carry Heisman Trophy buzz into the fall, and Golding said individual awards only matter if they come from winning games together.

He also talked up his defense, saying it might be as talented as any group he’s coached in a long time, with more size and experience added in the back end after last season’s struggles late in games.

If I had to sum up Ole Miss football coach Pete Golding in 30 seconds, this video would do quite nicely. pic.twitter.com/woeAQDybWO — Sam Hutchens (@Sam_Hutchens_) July 22, 2026

Talking tampering without a hint of spin

When somebody asked about the mess of NCAA tampering rules around college football today, Golding didn’t hide behind a rehearsed answer.

He compared the current system to telling a reporter to quit a job before ever getting offered a new one. Plenty of people complaining about tampering are the same ones making the phone calls.

It was kinda like pointing out the bit dog that just nearly ripped somebody’s leg off yesterday is complaining because somebody did it back.

It was blunt and it was honest, and it is exactly why folks keep comparing him to Steve Spurrier from his days leading the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks. Nobody has sounded that unfiltered at a podium in a few years.

Golding also cleared the air on his relationship with former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, saying the two still talk regularly and that he holds no bad feelings toward him.

He noted that not every job fits every coach, and that both men landed exactly where they needed to be.

Golding even brought up the newly expanded SEC schedule that now includes Oklahoma and Texas, saying those road trips only raise the bar for everybody in the conference and add fresh recruiting battles in his home state.

Ole Miss opens the season against Louisville at a neutral site in Nashville, and fall camp begins Aug. 6.

Whatever happens on the field, Golding has already given Rebel fans something they haven’t had in a while: a coach who sounds like he actually belongs in Mississippi.

It just helps it appears he may know how to win football games.

Man God is good! I got a chance to interview the goat 🐐 Nick Saban at SEC media days about Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding taking over the team! @OleMissFB @CoachGolding @sabanfaux pic.twitter.com/SooBXvjcGh — David Gibson (@DavidGibsonTV) July 23, 2026

Key takeaways