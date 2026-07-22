Pete Golding’s Blunt Pitch Kept Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy at Ole Miss

Pete Golding had to accomplish a lot of things in a short amount of time when he took over as head coach at Ole Miss last November.

He had to get the Rebels ready to play in their first ever College Football Playoff game and keep their focus on the game, not on the coaching drama off it. He also had to solidify a high school signing class, evaluate the roster for positions of need in the transfer portal but his most important task was keeping the best players Ole Miss already had.

That list started with two names: Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy.

Golding had to make the best pitch he could to keep the breakout star quarterback and All-American running back. And the pitch he gave them wasn’t sugar‑coated. It wasn’t the usual recruiting script.

It was honest.

ESPN’s David Hale shared the full version of it, and it’s one of the many interesting things Golding discussed at SEC Media Days.

“Football’s gonna end. What are you going to use? You gotta use an alumni base to be able to get you a job. Where are you gonna bring your kids to? What jersey are they wearing?

“Y’all two created a legacy in one season that’s gonna be hard for anybody to overtake, and for what’s going on now, for coach Kiffin to leave — go Google Lane Kiffin.

“I had them both do it in my office. Google Lane Kiffin, the dude they’d have built a statue of here three days ago. Google his name right now. They wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. They’ll do the same thing to yall too [if you leave].

“But if you come out and say I’m going to continue to build on the legacy I’ve created, what that’s going to do for you and this fan base and the alumni for the rest of your life, I don’t give a shit where you go or what they pay you, you’ll never amount to that much.”

Full quote: “Football’s gonna end. What are you going to use? You gotta use an alumni base to be able to get you a job. Where are you gonna bring your kids to? What jersey are they wearing? Y’all two created a legacy in one season that’s gonna be hard for anybody to overtake, and… — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 22, 2026

It’s blunt. It’s emotional. And it’s true.

If Lane Kiffin had stayed at Ole Miss, won a couple CFP games and maybe even a national title, he’d have been as big a name in Oxford as Manning. A statue would’ve gone up. His legacy would’ve been cemented.

Instead, all that goodwill evaporated the moment he left for LSU. That’s how fast the ground can shift in college football.

And Golding’s point was simple: the same thing would happen to Chambliss and Lacy.

Right or wrong, that’s how this sport works. Legacy is fragile. Loyalty is conditional. The fan base will love you forever if you stay, and they’ll move on instantly if you don’t.

That’s why the pitch worked. It wasn’t a promise. It wasn’t a threat. It was a reality check.

Chambliss and Lacy built something in one season that players spend entire careers trying to create.

Staying meant protecting it. Leaving meant risking it.

Golding didn’t have to oversell anything. He just had to tell the truth.