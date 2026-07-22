Everything Kewan Lacy Said at SEC Media Days

SEC Media continues to roll along with Ole Miss getting its turn in the spotlight.

Head coach Pete Golding already delivered one memorable press conference and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has had his. Next up, its All-American and EA College Football 27 cover athlete Kewan Lacy. Here’s everything the Rebels’ running back said Wednesday at SEC Media Days.

Kewan Lacy, RB

Q. Last year, the belt became a really quick trend. What does that mean? Do you plan on bringing that back this year?

A: I feel like it was just something for us to come together as a fan base and as a team this past year. But I tend to bring it back (audio issues).

Q. It seemed like you and Lane Kiffin were pretty close. You were together at Ole Miss. What kind of coach is LSU getting?

A: They’re getting a great coach.

Q. What is it going to take to focus solely on the game when week three does roll around here?

A: I feel like it just takes what we already know, just preparation, work, being dialed in.

Q. What does it mean for you guys to have yourself on the football game, video game cover, and go through that process and kind of be showcased in that kind of way? Real football, obviously, success, but then having the virtual kind of world wanting to put you as the face?

A: I feel like it’s a blessing to be able to represent my school and my teammates. Also just being able to show light on Ole Miss and the program and of course just the school.

Q. I know you’re an offensive guy, but what does Pete mean to you? As real as he likes to keep it, like, how much do you appreciate that?

A: I appreciate that a lot. Having P.G. as a coach, you just know what you’re going to get. You know he’s the same guy every day no matter who is in front of him. So just knowing that just gives me so much respect for him. And it’s easy to play for a coach like that who is going to keep it real with you.

Q. Seems like you and Trinidad have grown a close relationship throughout your time at Ole Miss. Can\ you kind of explain what this Heisman campaign that Ole Miss athletics has going on, what that is?

A: Of course, me and Trinidad have a great relationship. We came in at the same time, basically, with no experience, and we both played throughout the whole season.

So just being through the journey together and having the Heisman campaign together, I feel like it’s amazing having him by my side and us pushing each other to be the best we can be to reach our goals.

Q. What did you like about playing in Charlie Weis Jr.’s offense last year?

A: I feel like the best thing I took out of that was his offense was fun. It was a lot of explosives. They like to have fun and do different things in our offense. So I feel like I like that the most.

Q. What is your favorite thing about playing at Ole Miss?

A: My favorite thing about playing at Ole Miss, I would say is just the culture and the fans. Once you walk into that stadium, I feel like it’s no other feeling of going out there and playing with the guys you love and having an amazing fan base like Ole Miss.

Q. Were you at all worried about splitting votes with Trinidad for that Heisman campaign and what it can do for somebody’s campaign? And what does it mean to you to have a quarterback that is dual-natured as he is and kind of that success story?

A: He means a lot to me. I feel like even if I win or he wins, I feel like we’re both going to win. It’s not a competition with us. I feel like the main goal is always going to be the main goal, and that’s to push each other to be the best we could be because that’s going to put us in the best position as a team to get what we want.

Q. How do you guys follow up the success that you all had last year and set goals as a team as you look forward to a whole new season?

A: I feel like how we set that up would be just taking the key points that we got from last year, just being mentally and physically prepared to go out there and being dialed in throughout the week.

I feel like it starts in summer training is when the season starts. Just keeping everybody locked in and having the main goal being the main goal on everybody’s mind.

Q. With (Winston) Watkins (phonetic) transferring to LSU with Coach Kiffin, what is it going to be like playing against him this year instead of with him like you’re used to?

A: I feel like it’s gonna a very competitive game. But I feel like it’s another game on the schedule.

Q. Obviously team goals are at the top of your list, but what one or two individual goals do you have set for yourself to get to those team goals?

A: I’d say one goal of mine, of course, is the Heisman. Then I want 2,000 all-purpose yards. That’s one of my goals. But I think just me being the best I can be is going to help my team.

Q. Your former running backs coach Kevin Smith, what makes him unique, special?

A: I feel just the type of person he is. He’s a very unique guy. He’s very outgoing and hands-on. So I feel like any player that gets him as a coach is very blessed.

Q. What do you make of the nine-game SEC schedule and if that changes anything for this conference as you guys look to make it back into the playoffs and prove yourselves among tough competition?

A: I feel like just playing in the SEC is tough. So whatever game is on there, you’ve got to play regardless.

Q. There’s a lot of talk obviously about Heisman, the extraordinary season from last year, how you follow up. But at the end of the day, what do you feel like your “why” is coming into this season?

A: My why? I would just say I feel like God gives everybody a purpose in life and He pushes them to live in their purpose by putting them through trials and tribulations. So I feel like God put football in my heart right now, and I’m just passionate for it. It’s just something I don’t have to think about doing.

Q. It’s a Saturday night in Oxford. The lights are on. And Vaught Hemingway Stadium is jumping. You’re standing in the tunnel. You’ve been there before. But do you still get goosebumps?

A: Every time. Every time I come out, I see the fog, I get goosebumps, and I get my blood boiling.