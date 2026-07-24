Media Place Ole Miss Among SEC’s Top Contenders Entering the Season

The SEC released its preseason media poll and all‑conference teams Friday, and Ole Miss landed right in the mix. The Rebels were picked to finish third in the league, behind Georgia and Texas, and came away with eight preseason all‑SEC selections.
The media slotted Ole Miss at No. 3, followed by Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida and Missouri to round out the top 10.
The three Rebels that attended SEC Media Days, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and defensive lineman Will Echoles, earned first‑team spots. Kicker Lucas Carneiro showed up twice on the second team as both a kicker and kickoff specialist, and linebacker Suntarine Perkins joined him on that group. Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and defensive lineman Kam Franklin were named to the third team.
It’s a solid preseason haul for a program that expects to be in the national conversation again, and the poll reflects that.
Preseason SEC Football Media Poll
(Predicted Order of Finish)
- Georgia – 2,519 points
- Texas – 2,449 points
- Ole Miss – 2,004 points
- Texas A&M – 1,967 points
- LSU – 1,961 points
- Alabama – 1,930 points
- Oklahoma – 1,914 points
- Tennessee – 1,320 points
- Florida – 1,217 points
- Missouri – 1,105 points
- South Carolina – 956 points
- Auburn – 936 points
- Vanderbilt – 751 points
- Kentucky – 546 points
- Mississippi State – 467 points
- Arkansas – 262 points
2025 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team
Offense
First-Team
- Quarterback – Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
- Running Back – Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
- Running Back – Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
- Wide Receiver – Cam Coleman, Texas
- Wide Receiver – Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
- Tight End – Trey’Dez Green, LSU
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Trevor Goosby, Texas
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Cayden Green, Missouri
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Jordan Seaton, LSU
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Earnest Greene III, Georgia
- Center – Drew Bobo, Georgia
- All-Purpose – Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Second-Team
- Quarterback – Arch Manning, Texas
- Running Back – Jadan Baugh, Florida
- Running Back – Nate Frazier, Georgia
- Wide Receiver – Mario Craver, Texas A&M
- Wide Receiver – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
- Tight End – Lawson Luckie, Georgia
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Dontrell Glover, Georgia
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Michael Carroll, Alabama
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Lance Heard, Kentucky
- Center – Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
- All-Purpose – Ryan Niblett, Texas
Third-Team
- Quarterback – Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- Running Back – DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
- Running Back – Hollywood Smothers, Texas
- Wide Receiver – Ryan Wingo, Texas
- Wide Receiver – Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
- Tight End – Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Brandon Baker, Texas
- Offensive Guard/Tackle – Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee
- Center – Braelin Moore, LSU
- All-Purpose – Jadan Baugh, Florida
Defense
First-Team
- Defensive Line – Colin Simmons, Texas
- Defensive Line – Will Echoles, Ole Miss
- Defensive Line – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- Defensive Line – Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
- Linebacker – Whit Weeks, LSU
- Linebacker – Xavier Atkins, Auburn
- Linebacker – Rasheem Biles, Texas
- Defensive Back – KJ Bolden, Georgia
- Defensive Back – Zabien Brown, Alabama
- Defensive Back – Bray Hubbard, Alabama
- Defensive Back – Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
Second-Team
- Defensive Line – David Stone, Oklahoma
- Defensive Line – Elijah Griffin, Georgia
- Defensive Line – Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
- Defensive Line – Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
- Linebacker – Raylen Wilson, Georgia
- Linebacker – Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
- Linebacker – Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
- Defensive Back – Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
- Defensive Back – DJ Pickett, LSU
- Defensive Back – Ty Benefield, LSU
- Defensive Back – Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*
- Defensive Back – Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma*
Third-Team
- Defensive Line – Kam Franklin, Ole Miss
- Defensive Line – DJ Hicks, Texas A&M
- Defensive Line – Gabe Harris, Georgia
- Defensive Line – Jayden Woods, Florida
- Linebacker – Arion Carter, Tennessee
- Linebacker – TJ Dottery, LSU
- Linebacker – Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
- Defensive Back – Keon Sabb, Alabama
- Defensive Back – Champ Anthony, Auburn
- Defensive Back – Khalil Barnes, Georgia
- Defensive Back – Jelani McDonald, Texas
Specialists
First-Team
- Placekicker – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
- Punter – Grant Chadwick, LSU
- Return Specialist – Ryan Niblett, Texas
- Kickoff Specialist – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
- Long Snapper – Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Second-Team
- Placekicker – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
- Punter – Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
- Return Specialist – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
- Kickoff Specialist – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
- Long Snapper – Trey Dubuc, Texas
Third-Team
- Placekicker – Alex McPherson, Auburn
- Punter – Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
- Return Specialist – Vernell Brown III, Florida
- Kickoff Specialist – Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
- Long Snapper – Brett Le Blanc, Missouri