Media Place Ole Miss Among SEC’s Top Contenders Entering the Season

The SEC released its preseason media poll and all‑conference teams Friday, and Ole Miss landed right in the mix. The Rebels were picked to finish third in the league, behind Georgia and Texas, and came away with eight preseason all‑SEC selections.

The media slotted Ole Miss at No. 3, followed by Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida and Missouri to round out the top 10.

The three Rebels that attended SEC Media Days, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and defensive lineman Will Echoles, earned first‑team spots. Kicker Lucas Carneiro showed up twice on the second team as both a kicker and kickoff specialist, and linebacker Suntarine Perkins joined him on that group. Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and defensive lineman Kam Franklin were named to the third team.

It’s a solid preseason haul for a program that expects to be in the national conversation again, and the poll reflects that.

Preseason SEC Football Media Poll

(Predicted Order of Finish)

Georgia – 2,519 points Texas – 2,449 points Ole Miss – 2,004 points Texas A&M – 1,967 points LSU – 1,961 points Alabama – 1,930 points Oklahoma – 1,914 points Tennessee – 1,320 points Florida – 1,217 points Missouri – 1,105 points South Carolina – 956 points Auburn – 936 points Vanderbilt – 751 points Kentucky – 546 points Mississippi State – 467 points Arkansas – 262 points

2025 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team

Offense

First-Team

Quarterback – Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Running Back – Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Running Back – Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Wide Receiver – Cam Coleman, Texas

Wide Receiver – Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Tight End – Trey’Dez Green, LSU

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Trevor Goosby, Texas

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Cayden Green, Missouri

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Jordan Seaton, LSU

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Earnest Greene III, Georgia

Center – Drew Bobo, Georgia

All-Purpose – Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Second-Team

Quarterback – Arch Manning, Texas

Running Back – Jadan Baugh, Florida

Running Back – Nate Frazier, Georgia

Wide Receiver – Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Wide Receiver – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Tight End – Lawson Luckie, Georgia

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Dontrell Glover, Georgia

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Michael Carroll, Alabama

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Lance Heard, Kentucky

Center – Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M

All-Purpose – Ryan Niblett, Texas

Third-Team

Quarterback – Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Running Back – DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

Running Back – Hollywood Smothers, Texas

Wide Receiver – Ryan Wingo, Texas

Wide Receiver – Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

Tight End – Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky

Offensive Guard/Tackle – David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Brandon Baker, Texas

Offensive Guard/Tackle – Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee

Center – Braelin Moore, LSU

All-Purpose – Jadan Baugh, Florida

Defense

First-Team

Defensive Line – Colin Simmons, Texas

Defensive Line – Will Echoles, Ole Miss

Defensive Line – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Defensive Line – Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

Linebacker – Whit Weeks, LSU

Linebacker – Xavier Atkins, Auburn

Linebacker – Rasheem Biles, Texas

Defensive Back – KJ Bolden, Georgia

Defensive Back – Zabien Brown, Alabama

Defensive Back – Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Defensive Back – Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Second-Team

Defensive Line – David Stone, Oklahoma

Defensive Line – Elijah Griffin, Georgia

Defensive Line – Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

Defensive Line – Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

Linebacker – Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Linebacker – Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

Linebacker – Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

Defensive Back – Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Defensive Back – DJ Pickett, LSU

Defensive Back – Ty Benefield, LSU

Defensive Back – Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*

Defensive Back – Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma*

Third-Team

Defensive Line – Kam Franklin, Ole Miss

Defensive Line – DJ Hicks, Texas A&M

Defensive Line – Gabe Harris, Georgia

Defensive Line – Jayden Woods, Florida

Linebacker – Arion Carter, Tennessee

Linebacker – TJ Dottery, LSU

Linebacker – Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

Defensive Back – Keon Sabb, Alabama

Defensive Back – Champ Anthony, Auburn

Defensive Back – Khalil Barnes, Georgia

Defensive Back – Jelani McDonald, Texas

Specialists

First-Team

Placekicker – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

Punter – Grant Chadwick, LSU

Return Specialist – Ryan Niblett, Texas

Kickoff Specialist – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

Long Snapper – Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Second-Team

Placekicker – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

Punter – Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

Return Specialist – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Kickoff Specialist – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

Long Snapper – Trey Dubuc, Texas

Third-Team