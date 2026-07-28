Trinidad Chambliss’ Unlikely Journey Has Taken Him to the Top of College Football

Sports Illustrated published its college football quarterback rankings on Monday, and tucked right there at the top of all 68 Power 4 teams was a name that still feels surreal to type: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss.

Not Ohio State’s starter. Not Notre Dame’s. Not Miami’s. Not the next branch of the Manning family tree. Nope. It’s the former Ferris State quarterback who arrived in Oxford last year as a backup and is now being talked about like the best quarterback in the country.

It’s hard to overstate how wild and unexpected this still feels after the events of the last year.

Chambliss already picked up first‑team All‑SEC honors at SEC Media Days last week, which was its own special moment. But SI’s ranking adds another layer.

It’s one thing to be considered the best quarterback in the SEC. It’s another to be considered the best quarterback in the entire Power 4, especially when you’re standing in front of programs that treat quarterback hype like a birthright.

And yes, it’s even in front of Arch Manning (by five spots), Oxford’s royal‑like heir who has been famous since he was old enough to throw a spiral.

Chambliss didn’t take the easy road to get here. He didn’t grow up in a blue‑blood pipeline. He didn’t spend three years being groomed as the next face of a national brand.

He transferred from Division II. He battled respiratory issues that nearly derailed his career. He needed a judge to step in just to make sure he could play this season.

His path looks nothing like the guys he’s ranked ahead of. But that’s what makes this whole thing fun.

Ole Miss has a quarterback who has already proven he can win games by himself.

SI pointed out what he did in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, calling it the kind of performance people will remember for a long time.

He threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season, completed more than 66 percent of his passes and accounted for 30 touchdowns with only three interceptions. More importantly, he never had a truly bad game.

And here’s the simple truth: football is easier when your quarterback is good. It’s easier when he’s great. Ole Miss has that. A lot of teams don’t.

Just ask Mississippi State, whose quarterback Kamario Taylor checked in at No. 54 on the same list. That’s not a shot at the Rebels’ instate rival, just a reminder that life in the SEC gets a whole lot simpler when your guy is closer to No. 1 than No. 54.

Preseason lists don’t mean much once the games start. Chambliss still has to go out and do it again. But if you’re Ole Miss, you’d much rather see your quarterback sitting at the top of these rankings than buried somewhere in the middle.

Chambliss earned this attention. He earned the respect. And if he plays anything like he did last season, Ole Miss might be in for another ride that feels just as surreal as seeing his name at No. 1.