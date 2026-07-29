Why Ole Miss Was Right to Sue Two Former Players Over Unpaid Buyouts

College sports is in a precedent‑setting phase right now.

Every decision, every loophole, every contract dispute becomes a test case for what the future of college athletics will look like. And Ole Miss is in the middle of one of those moments.

The Rebels sued two former players — Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper — for nearly $1 million in unpaid buyouts after both signed revenue sharing contracts to return for the 2026 season, then left for LSU a few days later.

It’s not a great look. Nobody’s pretending it is. But it was Ole Miss’ only option.

And it was the right one.

“The University of Mississippi values its student-athletes and is committed to honoring all obligations made to them. In return, the university expects that same commitment from its student-athletes and their representatives in upholding their contracts. Before transferring to another institution, student-athletes Devin Harper and Princewill Umanmielen signed revenue sharing agreements that included a provision requiring them to compensate the university with a predetermined amount if they departed before fulfilling their commitment.

“The University of Mississippi has a responsibility to enforce its contractual terms, and this position is consistent with the actions of other institutions in the current landscape of college athletics. The university attempted to amicably resolve this matter prior to filing.”

That’s the whole thing. No chest‑thumping. No rivalry shots. Just a school saying: we honored our end, and we expect the same in return.

I’m very much on the pro‑player side of the “fix college sports” conversation. If a player wants to transfer every offseason the same way coaches hop jobs, go for it. If a player wants to stay in college because the NFL would be a pay cut, that’s just smart business.

Players finally have leverage. They finally have money. They finally have some power.

But with great power comes great responsibility.

If you sign a revenue sharing deal, you’re entering the same world coaches live in. And coaches have buyouts. They don’t get to skip out on them. Their new school usually pays the bill, but the bill gets paid.

That’s the part people keep ignoring. Contracts only work if both sides treat them like contracts.

Revenue sharing is here. Real contracts are here. Real penalties are here. And real accountability is here.

Players deserve the freedom they’ve fought for. They deserve the money they’ve earned. They deserve the ability to make business decisions.

But business decisions come with business consequences.

Ole Miss didn’t want to sue anybody. But it had to. And in a moment where college sports is rewriting its rulebook in real time, the Rebels made the right call.