Ole Miss Football Preseason Practice Preview: Running Backs

It must be really fun to be Frank Wilson right now.

The Ole Miss running backs coach is spoiled when it comes to talent in the Rebels’ backfield. He already had one of the best backs in the nation to work with and then filled the room with even more great talents.

The fun part is learning what he running back is best and finding roles in the Ole Miss offense for them. There should be plenty if the offense resembles the fast-paced ones we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Kewan Lacy is the main back, but he won’t be on the field for every play. It’s those plays that become fun getting to pick between a group of three to four backs who could be starters on other teams.

Opposing defenses may be worried about Lacy, but they’ll need to keep that worry up even when he isn’t on the field. Because Ole Miss may have the deepest running backs group in the nation.

Let’s take a look at the Ole Miss running backs as we continue our preview ahead of fall practices starting August 6.

Ole Miss Running Backs

#5 Kewan Lacy, Jr.

H/W: 5-11, 205 pounds

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): 15 GP, 306 runs, 1,567 yards, 24 TD; 29 rec., 180 yards

How he arrived in Oxford: Lacy’s path to Ole Miss is a familiar one in today’s game. He was a four-star prospect out of Texas and signed with Missouri. In 2024, he played in six games and registered 23 carries for 104 yards. The Tigers signed the top-rated running back in that offseason’s transfer portal, Ahmad Hardy, and Lacy made the decision to enter the transfer portal himself. Of course, he picked Ole Miss and the rest is history.

2026 Season Outlook: A preseason Heisman campaign should tell you everything about the upcoming season for Lacy. If he repeats what he did a year ago, he’ll likely be in New York for the trophy ceremony. The biggest concern would be him staying healthy throughout the season. Remember, Lacy was dealing with multiple injuries on top of the normal wear and tear of a football season by the time the Rebels were done. But if he stays healthy, it should be a good 2026 for all of the Rebels.

#25 Makhi Frazier, Jr.

H/W: 5-10, 225 pounds

2025 Stats (Michigan State): 9 GP, 116 runs, 520 yards, 2 TD; 12 rec., 25 yards

How he arrived in Oxford: Frazier comes to Ole Miss after two seasons at Michigan State and was the Spartans’ leading rusher in 2025. However, he did miss three of the last four games of the season due to injuries.

2026 Season Outlook: If Lacy is lighting, Frazier is thunder. A bruising back like Frazier can find a role in any offense, especially ones that average 4.5 yards per carry. His injury history is a concern, but he won’t be asked to carry the full load. Depth has been the theme of the offseason for Ole Miss and running back is one of the deepest.

#26 JT Lindsey, Fr.

H/W: 5-11, 190 pounds

2025 Stats (LSU): Did not play.

How he arrived in Oxford: Lindsey followed new Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson from LSU to Ole Miss after a redshirt 2025 season. It’s more than a year since Lindsey last played in a real game and that was in high school. But he showed he is a special talent, carrying the ball 324 times for 2,476 yards and 33 touchdowns. All in one season.

2026 Season Outlook: Lindsey has an impressive high school career and he hasn’t gotten the chance to show it at the collegiate level. He will this year though. Lacy is the unquestioned starter, but Lindsey is one of three or four players that could get touches when Lacy isn’t on the field. There’s potential for those touches to be big plays, though.

#28 Joshua Dye, Jr.

H/W: 5-10, 200 pounds

2025 Stats (Southern Utah): 12 GP, 295 runs, 1,831 yards, 28 TD; 7 rec., 40 yards

How he arrived in Oxford: Dye is an example of a player greatly benefitting from the new college football world. He took a huge season at smaller school and parlayed that into a spot on a national championship contending team. There was a time that wouldn’t have happened. His 2025 stats earned him a spot on the AP FCS All-America first-team.

2026 Season Outlook: It’s not crazy to think Dye could be a starter somewhere that didn’t have a Heisman candidate at starter and three other backups who could also be starters. Dye won’t be starting in Oxford, but defenses won’t be able to sit back and take a break when Dye gets on the field.

#33 Shekai Mills-Knight, Fr.-RS

H/W: 6-2, 220 pounds

2025 Stats (Ole Miss): Did not play.

How he arrived in Oxford: Mills-Knight signed with Ole Miss out of Baylor (Tenn.) School as a consensus four-star running back. He was redshirted last season, but still had a front row seat to the Rebels’ historic (and dramatic) season.

2026 Season Outlook: Expect Mills-Knight to be part of the rotation of running backs entering games not named Lacy. His rankings as a high school recruit would suggest he’d be on the higher end of the rotation, but considering the other backs in the room, who knows. He still has four years of eligibility, so there’s no need to rush. But the Rebels have to be excited about seeing what he can do in a game.

#35 Damarius Yates, Fr.

H/W: 5-10, 195 pounds

2025 Stats (Kemper County High School): Rushed for 2,080 yards and 30 touchdowns during his senior season.

2026 Season Outlook: Will probably be redshirted.

#36 Ja’Michael Jones, Fr.