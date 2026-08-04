Ole Miss coach Pete Golding SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. | Todd Van Emst/SEC
Ole Miss coach Pete Golding SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. | Todd Van Emst/SEC

Ole Miss Is a Top-10 Team With a Top-10 Challenge Ahead

BY Taylor Hodges

It’s been speculated and wondered, but Ole Miss will begin the season as a top 10 team in at least one preseason poll.

The USA Today Coaches Poll was the first major preseason top 25 poll to be released and the Rebels come in at No. 10. It’s a natural landing spot for a team that brings back several significant contributors from last season’s CFP semifinal team.

It’s a solid starting point, but it also comes with a reminder of what’s ahead. Three Ole Miss opponents are ranked in front of the Rebels: Georgia at No. 3, Texas at No. 4 and Oklahoma at No. 9. Add in Texas A&M at No. 8 and you get a clear picture of why Ole Miss’ schedule has been labeled one of the toughest in the country. Five SEC teams sit inside the Top 10, and nine made the Top 25 overall. No other league came close.

The rest of the poll had a few familiar names near the top. Defending national champion Indiana checked in at No. 6, and Miami, last year’s runner‑up, landed at No. 7.

For Ole Miss, the ranking is another early checkpoint in Pete Golding’s first full season as head coach. He went 2‑1 in the CFP during his debut stretch in December and January, and now he gets a full offseason to shape what comes next. The Rebels open the 2026 season on September 6 against Louisville in Nashville.

The Associated Press will release its preseason poll on August 17, but the tone is already set.

Ole Miss is a Top 10 team with a Top 10 schedule, and the climb starts now.

Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Indiana
  7. Miami
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Alabama
  12. Texas Tech
  13. LSU
  14. Southern California
  15. BYU
  16. Michigan
  17. Penn State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Washington
  20. SMU
  21. Utah
  22. Iowa
  23. Clemson
  24. Houston
  25. Missouri

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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