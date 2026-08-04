Three Names Ole Miss Fans Should Know in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle

Ole Miss continues to cast a wide net in the 2028 class, and three names have surfaced as targets.

The Rebels are involved with a quarterback putting up video‑game numbers, a Georgia receiver who has become one of the most sought‑after playmakers in his class, and a California defensive back who is in no rush to make a decision.

Here’s where things stand.

Ace Leutele, DB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Leutele has been on radars since middle school, and he’s set to be a rare four‑year starter for national power Mater Dei. He’s a ballhawking safety who will also play receiver this season, something he has wanted for a long time. At No. 252 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, he’s already a national name, and USC has long been viewed as the early favorite, according to Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

Still, Leutele insists he’s taking things slow. He has visited USC more than any other school and has former Mater Dei teammates on the roster, but he’s not ready to call anywhere home.

Washington and Ole Miss are pushing, with Taylor Mays leading the charge for the Huskies and the Rebels making a strong impression during a spring visit. Oklahoma is also in the mix, and SMU and UCLA have made positive impressions after recent trips.

Leutele said to Biggins he plans to play out his junior season, take official visits in the spring and likely announce a commitment next summer.

Zyon Robinson, WR, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern

Few receivers in the 2028 class have seen their stock rise faster than Robinson. The No. 113 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking has around 30 offers, and the attention has only intensified since June 15.

Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arizona State are communicating the most, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, with the Gators, Gamecocks and Rebels standing out early.

Robinson said the relationships matter as much as the football. He likes how staffs check in on him and his family, and he pays close attention to how current players describe their coaches.

Florida has made a strong push, with assistants calling his parents and staying in daily contact. South Carolina has been recruiting him longer than almost anyone, and Ole Miss has earned praise from players he knows in Oxford.

Robinson is in no rush, but he wants early playing time and a staff that treats players the right way. Those factors will shape his fall and winter visits.

Graham Simpson, QB, Westview (Tenn.)

Simpson already has Ole Miss in his sights, and the Rebels are firmly in the mix for another blue‑chip quarterback from Tennessee.

The 6‑foot‑1, 175 pound prospect has elite production after two seasons as Westview’s starter, including a 14‑1 freshman year and a 3A state championship in 2025. He threw for 4,135 yards and 57 touchdowns as a freshman and followed it with 3,565 yards and 43 scores last season. He even set BlueCross Bowl records with 566 passing yards and a 99‑yard touchdown pass.

Simpson is the son of UT‑Martin head coach Jason Simpson and the younger brother of former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

He said to Simmons that Pete Golding and Joe Judge have made a strong impression, and Ole Miss’ staff familiarity with his family helps. Kentucky and Vanderbilt are early competition, and Alabama and Ohio State have shown interest, though both appear focused on other quarterbacks.

Simpson is taking his time, but Ole Miss has positioned itself well as the 2028 cycle builds.