Hasz and Odom give Ole Miss a matchup problem defenses have to solve

Have you heard? Ole Miss football has a new offense for the upcoming season.

Yes, it’s an offense similar to what the Rebels have had in recent years. But it will have its differences that makes it unique.

If you’re looking for one of those differences, start with the tight ends.

New offensive coordinator John David Baker’s system doesn’t treat the position like an accessory. It treat its more like a feature. And when you listen to the way coaches and players talk about the group, it’s clear the tight ends are going to be everywhere in this offense.

Baker likes the room because it gives him options.

“I think we have a lot of different body types,” Baker said. “Luke Hasz can do a lot of different things for you, and Caleb Odom has certain skill sets and can do different things.”

That’s the foundation. Hasz is the traditional tight end, strong, technical, dependable. Odom is the receiving tight end. He’s long, fluid, able to stretch the field and win contested catches. Together, they give Baker flexibility most offenses don’t have.

And Baker doesn’t hide how much he asks of them.

“In this offense, quarterback is obviously the most difficult position,” Baker said. “The next most difficult is tight end. We put them in so many different spots.”

That’s why the versatility matters. Tight ends in this system have to diagnose alignments, shift pre-snap, block in space, block in-line, run routes and adjust on the fly. It’s a lot, but Ole Miss has the personnel to handle it.

Hasz sees how tight end-friendly the system is.

“Definitely,” Hasz said. “We’re using all the guys in the room. We’ve had two tight ends on the field at the same time a lot.”

That’s the part that should get fans’ attention. Two-tight-end sets aren’t a wrinkle. They’re becoming a staple. And when Hasz and Odom are out there together, defenses have to decide whether to match size or speed — and either choice creates openings elsewhere.

Quarterback Tre Harris Chambliss knows exactly what Odom brings.

“Caleb is a great tight end,” Chambliss said. “He’s more elusive, and he can go up and make almost any catch.”

That’s the difference. Odom isn’t a converted lineman who occasionally runs a seam route. He’s a hybrid who can line up in the slot, split out wide or attach to the formation and still be a threat. In Baker’s offense, that’s gold.

Odom sees the opportunities stacking up.

“I feel like we’re running more 12 personnel, more 13 personnel,” Odom said. “I see a lot of opportunities for all of the guys.”

And he’s quick to credit Hasz for helping him grow.

“Luke has been a big help for me,” Odom said. “I can watch him on film and watch his technique. His footwork and hand placement are amazing.”

That’s how you build a position group that matters. A veteran who knows the details, a younger player with elite upside and a coach who wants both on the field as much as possible.

The receivers will get headlines. The running backs will get touches. The quarterback will get the spotlight.

But if you’re looking for the under-the-radar strength of this offense, it’s the tight ends.