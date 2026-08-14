De’Zhaun Stribling shines in preseason debut with 49ers

It’s only one preseason game, but sometimes that’s all it takes to see whether a rookie belongs.

And on Thursday night, De’Zhaun Stribling looked like someone who’s going to matter in the NFL sooner rather than later.

The former Ole Miss receiver didn’t ease into his debut with the 49ers. He jumped straight into the action, caught seven passes for 63 yards in less than a half and outperformed every wideout on the roster.

He did it against Tennessee’s first-team defense, too, which makes the night more than just a box-score curiosity.

“I felt great out there,” Stribling said. “It felt like I was really clicking with the offense, hearing in the huddle, lining up on the field. So I’m very grateful I had the opportunities and the passes that I did.”

That’s the part that stands out. He didn’t look overwhelmed. He didn’t look rushed. He looked like someone who understood where to be and how to win. His 32-yard sideline grab on third down was the highlight, but the other third-down conversions mattered just as much. It was the kind of situational production that reminds people of the last 49ers receiver to wear No. 15, Jauan Jennings.

Kyle Shanahan noticed it, too.

“It seemed good,” Shanahan said. “I think he got three drives after that first one, and seemed like he executed all the stuff that went to him. And I liked how his hands looked out there and he played physical.”

That physicality is what Ole Miss fans remember. Stribling spent his lone season in Oxford making tough catches, blocking with intent and showing he could handle SEC tempo. Thursday night looked like a continuation of that, just with a different uniform and a bigger stage.

He’s also handled the bumps. A hamstring issue slowed him early in camp, but he’s stacked good days since returning.

“He’s handling it well,” Shanahan said. “As long as he gets those reps and continues to do what he’s been doing, he’ll be ready for the season.”

And he might be needed right away. The 49ers are already dealing with injuries at receiver, including a season-ending knee injury for Ricky Pearsall. Stribling’s versatility and reliability make him a natural candidate to fill snaps, especially if he keeps stringing together performances like Thursday’s.

“Everyone was showing love and telling me ‘Good job’ and stuff,” Stribling said. “Now I’ve just got to take on the coaching points and be better next week.”

It’s early. It’s August. It’s preseason. But Stribling looked like someone who’s ready for Sundays, and Ole Miss fans have seen enough receivers come through Oxford to recognize when one of their own is built for the next level.

One game isn’t a career. But it’s a start.