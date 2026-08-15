Some Jaxson Dart habits followed him from Oxford to the NFL

Jaxson Dart’s first preseason snap of 2026 felt familiar in a way that probably brought back an unpleasant feeling for Ole Miss fans.

New coach, new year , same habit of taking hits that make everyone watching wince.

Saturday against Minnesota, Dart found himself back in the blue medical tent for yet another concussion check. It’s not great that anyone can use the phrase “yet another” about a second‑year NFL quarterback, but here we are.

Jaxson Dart gets lit up pic.twitter.com/bAQFDeBDXk — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 15, 2026

The good news is he cleared protocol, jogged back onto the field and ended the drive with a touchdown to rookie Malachi Fields.

All’s well that ends well, sure. But if you watched Dart in Oxford, you know that uneasy feeling doesn’t go away just because the jersey changed.

He finished the day 3-of-4 for 26 yards, a touchdown and two sacks. The first sack came when Brian Flores dialed up pressure and Dart held the ball a beat too long.

The second was the kind of hit Ole Miss fans remember all too well — a free runner from the secondary, a missed block, and Dart never seeing it because his eyes stayed locked on the left side of the field. Jay Ward blasted him, and suddenly the Giants’ quarterback was slow to get up and headed toward that tent again.

It’s not that the play design was bad. It’s that Dart didn’t recognize what was coming. Calvin Austin had a one-on-one matchup on the right side with no safety help.

If Dart had seen it, maybe the ball is out and nobody’s talking about concussion checks in mid-August.

This is the part Ole Miss fans know better than most. Dart took 146 hits in 12 starts last season as a NFL rookie. He was evaluated for concussions five times. He’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s wired to fight for every yard but that same wiring has always made coaches, teammates and fans hold their breath.

What a throw on the run from Dart for the touchdown 🎯 Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aRzenZx2L5 — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

There were positives for the Giants. Dart was cleared. John Harbaugh handled the situation like an adult, which is a noticeable upgrade from last year’s sideline chaos.

And Dart’s touchdown came on a scramble, out of structure, showing the playmaking ability that made him such a thrill in college.

But the larger concern didn’t disappear. Dart taking a huge shot in his first preseason game reinforces that he and this offense still have a long way to go before facing Dallas in prime time on Sept. 13.

Ole Miss fans have lived this roller coaster. They know the talent. They know the toughness. They also know the feeling of watching Dart pop up slowly after a hit he didn’t need to take. Saturday didn’t change that.

It just reminded everyone that some habits follow you from Oxford to the NFL.