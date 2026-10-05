Five things Vanderbilt showed Ole Miss in loss to Georgia

No. 2 Georgia has looked like one of the best teams in the country, so far, this season. That didn’t change Saturday when Vanderbilt came to Athens.

The Bulldogs dispatched their visitor with relative ease, cruising to a 38-14 win behind a dominant second half. But it wasn’t all bad for the Commodores, who trailed at halftime by only seven points.

Now they get to host No. 9 Ole Miss and there’s plenty from Saturday’s game for the Rebels to like and feel good about. But the Commodores also showed some things that Ole Miss should take note of.

Here are five stats that help explain what the Rebels are about to face.

Georgia’s passing efficiency

Gunner Stockton completed 25 of 32 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Georgia averaged 9.2 yards per attempt and piled up 194 yards after the catch, meaning roughly two‑thirds of its passing production came after the reception.

Why it matters: Ole Miss should see this as an opening. Georgia didn’t have to rely on deep shots to move the ball. High‑percentage throws turned into chunk gains because Vanderbilt struggled to tackle in space. That’s a clear invitation for Ole Miss’ skill players to take over.

Vanderbilt’s lack of disruption

Vanderbilt finished with one sack, one tackle for loss and zero quarterback hurries. Safety CJ Heard accounted for both the sack and the TFL.

Why it matters: That’s a great sign for Ole Miss’ offensive line and for Trinidad Chambliss. Georgia ran 66 plays and Vanderbilt almost never created a negative snap. If Chambliss stays clean, Ole Miss’ offense becomes much harder for Vanderbilt to handle.

Commodores’ first‑half punch

Vanderbilt put together touchdown drives of 95 and 75 yards before halftime, including a march from its own 5.

Why it matters: Ole Miss can’t assume Vanderbilt’s 14‑point total means it was helpless. The Commodores showed they can sustain drives against an elite defense. That’s the part Ole Miss has to respect.

Vanderbilt’s ground game

The Commodores rushed for 85 yards on 26 carries. Blaze Berlowitz led the team with 37 yards, slightly ahead of Sedrick Alexander’s 35.

Why it matters: Ole Miss should be more concerned about Berlowitz escaping or being used in designed runs than traditional handoffs. Georgia erased the conventional rushing attack.

Georgia’s red‑zone dominance

Georgia reached the red zone six times and scored five touchdowns.

Why it matters: This could be a major Ole Miss advantage. If the Rebels consistently reach the 20, they may not need explosive plays to finish drives.