Sean Pedulla’s path from Oxford to Houston was anything but easy

Ole Miss has another former player on an NBA roster, and that’s always a good thing for a program trying to show it can develop pros. This time, it’s Sean Pedulla, whose path to the league has been anything but simple.

Pedulla went undrafted in 2025, which surprised plenty of people after the season he put together in Oxford. He started all 36 games for Chris Beard’s Sweet 16 team and averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He shot 44 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from three.

But none of that guaranteed anything at the next level.

Pedulla had to grind through Summer League and the G League, and he did it with the same edge he showed at Ole Miss. His 2025‑2026 G League season was a reminder of how good he can be when he’s in rhythm. He averaged 23.6 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep. That’s real production, not just flashes.

He even got a short look with the Clippers, appearing in seven games and scoring a few buckets in limited minutes. It wasn’t much, but it kept him on the radar.

Now the payoff is here.

Pedulla has signed a two‑way deal with the Houston Rockets, made official Monday by head coach Ime Udoka and general manager Rafael Stone. It’s another crack at the league, another chance to prove he belongs and another former Rebel getting a shot.

Jamarion Sharp signed a two‑way deal with the Clippers earlier this year, and now Pedulla joins him as the latest Ole Miss product to reach the NBA.

It’s good for Pedulla, good for the Rockets and good for Ole Miss.

Every time a former Rebel lands on a roster, it reinforces the idea that Oxford can be a launching point. Pedulla took the long road to get here, but he earned every step of it.