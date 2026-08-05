Don’t Overreact to Ole Miss’ 100-93 Exhibition Loss

Ole Miss men’s basketball finally got to play someone other than itself.

The first box score for this team with only three returning players came with a 100-93 loss to Los Boris in the Arroyo Puerto Rico Classic.

That’s the headline, sure. But it’s not the story.

The truth is we don’t really know much about what happened. There was no broadcast, no stream, no stat sheet, no possession-by-possession breakdown to pore over. What we have is a final score, a handful of photos, a few highlights and a reminder that anyone can look good in a well-edited clip. That’s it.

And honestly, that’s fine.

This trip was never about proving anything in early August. It was about finally getting a different jersey in front of a roster that’s still learning each other’s names, tendencies and rhythms. Ole Miss has more than 10 newcomers. Seven weeks of practice can only take you so far when the only people you’ve faced are the same teammates who know your moves before you make them.

Ball movement 🔄 Celly👌 pic.twitter.com/RH9WWP61sp — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) August 5, 2026

So yes, the Rebels lost. Yes, they gave up 100 points. But if you’re trying to draw conclusions from an exhibition in another country with no context, you’re doing too much.

The staff treated the day like a normal game day, according to the little information released by the school. Film review in the morning. Pregame meal. A walkthrough. A bus ride across town to Reuben Rodriguez Coliseo.

Everyone who was available played, and the minutes were spread out. That alone tells you what this really was: a live test run. A chance to see how combinations look, how communication holds up, how players respond when the opponent isn’t wearing Ole Miss gear.

Every battle brings growth ⚔️🎥🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/MPjX3fHZYT — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) August 4, 2026

Afterward, the players were told to recover, rest and get ready for more film later that night. That’s the rhythm of a team trying to build something, not a team chasing a preseason trophy.

If anything, the final score only matters to the competitor in you. The part that wants to win every drill, every scrimmage, every pickup game. But the bigger picture is simple. This group is still figuring out how to play together. Chemistry doesn’t show up in a highlight. It shows up in November and December, after months of reps, mistakes, adjustments and shared minutes.

So don’t get wrapped up in 100-93. Don’t start forecasting what this team will look like three months from now. This was the first step, not the destination.

Right now, it’s about learning, connecting and building something that lasts longer than an August exhibition in Puerto Rico.