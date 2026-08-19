Ole Miss defense had ‘ups and downs’ in first scrimmage

Ole Miss closing its scrimmage to the public and media is inconvenient.

It makes sense. If we don’t know what Ole Miss looks like in a game‑like setting, neither do opposing teams, but it still leaves plenty of unanswered questions.

When the only information available comes from one or two voices, the picture is never as complete as you want it to be.

OM Spirit spoke with Ole Miss radio analyst Harry Harrison, who was at the scrimmage and shared what he saw. His report is helpful, but it is still unofficial.

Scrimmage 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/G0TEzDSF7z — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 16, 2026

The closest thing to an official readout came Tuesday when defensive coordinator Bryan Brown met with reporters.

“I think in that first scrimmage, we had some ups and downs,” Brown said. “We played a lot of guys and were able to see the guys we really needed to see who hadn’t been in that type of environment in the stadium with no coaches on the field. We were able to see who can communicate without coaches on the field, who can play and who can make plays in that environment because it’s a little different.”

Later, he added that the defense “played well for the most part.”

“We gave up some plays here and there, but we have a really good offense. We competed our tails off. We made some mistakes, but we were able to correct them on the sideline. Moving forward, when we get to game time, we want things to flow normally without any bumps in the road from a communication standpoint between the box and the field. Other than that, it was OK.”

There isn’t much detail in Brown’s comments, but some of it lines up with what has been reported.

The “ups and downs” and the references to giving up plays suggest the offense had a productive day. More than anything, Brown’s tone makes it clear the scrimmage was a learning experience for the defense.

And that’s where the caution comes in.

It’s hard to draw big conclusions from a scrimmage where several top players weren’t participating and tackling rules were modified.

Until Ole Miss opens things up again, all anyone can do is piece together what’s available and wait for a fuller picture.

That fuller picture will come in 18 days when No. 9 Ole Miss faces No. 24 Louisville at the Music City Kickoff in Nashville, Tenn.