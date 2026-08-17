Ole Miss fans can cast official Heisman votes for Chambliss and Lacy

Ole Miss fans have a new way to support the Heisman Trophy campaigns for Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. And this time, it’s not just social media buzz or purchasing yard signs and buttons.

Fans actually have a vote.

Heisman Hopefuls is the new platform rolled out by the Heisman Trust, and it’s built to make the award feel more open, more modern and a lot more interactive. It’s part database, part storytelling hub and part voting booth, all aimed at expanding the conversation around college football’s most famous individual trophy.

The idea is simple. Fans told the Heisman Trust they wanted more data, more players to evaluate and more ways to engage with the award throughout the season. So, Heisman Hopefuls gives them exactly that.

The site features official player data and regularly updated EA Sports College Football ratings, which means fans can track how players rise or fall as the season unfolds. It’s not advanced analytics yet, but it’s a start.

Most importantly, fans can cast the first official vote for the Heisman Trophy. Not a poll. Not a fan contest. An actual ballot that counts.

Voters can submit a vote every day, and the weight of those votes shifts as the season moves along. Early-season votes matter, but late-season votes matter more, which mirrors how the Heisman race usually takes shape.

The top three finishers in the fan vote will be logged as the first official ballot, and the winner will be unveiled live on ESPN during conference championship weekend.

It’s a new layer of involvement for fans who have always felt like spectators in the Heisman process. Now they get to help shape the conversation, not just react to it.

The most interesting part might be the database itself. Every player who steps onto the field this fall is included. Every position. Every school. Everyone starts as a Heisman Hopeful.

That’s where things get fun. Quarterbacks and running backs will still dominate the headlines, but this platform gives fans a chance to look at players who don’t produce traditional box score stats. Offensive linemen, for example, rarely get more than a passing mention in award season. Now they’ll have ratings, data and a place in the conversation.

It’ll be worth watching how those positions are portrayed and ranked as the season goes on. Maybe it won’t change who wins the Heisman, but it might change how people talk about the sport and who gets recognized along the way.

For Ole Miss fans, it’s one more way to support Chambliss and Lacy. For everyone else, it’s a chance to see the Heisman race in a new light.