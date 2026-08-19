Why Ole Miss projections might be missing the real story

Everybody’s been talking about Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense heading into the fall.

That’s fair considering an awful lot of people are putting the Rebels’ quarterback at the top of ranking the SEC quarterbacks..

But the Rebels might be sitting on something even bigger that hardly anyone’s mentioned yet.

It’s the defense … if defensive coordinator Bryan Brown’s assessment is anywhere close to being correct.

Brown gave a hint on Tuesday that this group isn’t just chasing the 2024 unit that helped push Ole Miss into playoff contention. It might actually have more pieces than that record-setting team did.

“I think we’ve got a little bit more depth, especially up front, and secondary-wise we’ve got a little more depth as well,” Brown said.

That’s a bold thing to say out loud. I’ve talked to some folks that sort of took that with a sideways look.

The 2024 defense set program records with 52 sacks and didn’t let opponents run wild either, holding rushers to their stingiest per-game average in nearly six decades.

Brown coached defensive backs on that group before Pete Golding got the head coaching job. He knows exactly what that defense looked like up close, and he’s still saying this year’s roster might be deeper.

Why the Golding connection matters

Golding ran that 2024 defense as coordinator before taking over the program. Brown said that experience isn’t going anywhere just because Golding’s title changed.

“Now he’s just doing it with a bigger group,” Brown said.

He added that little else has shifted about his boss since the promotion.

“Not a whole lot has changed other than his title,” Brown said. “He’s being Pete. He’s being himself.”

That probably matters more than it sounds like on the surface. A head coach who already knows how to build a championship-level defense doesn’t have to guess at scheme or personnel.

He’s run this play before. Golding will keep calling the defensive plays himself with Brown working from the coaches’ box, so the structure that built the 2024 unit is basically staying intact with an extra set of hands helping run it.

As is usually the case, these things come down to having the players that can execute what the coaches need from them.

Brown pointed to the transfer portal as another reason for his confidence. Guys like Jehiem Oatis, Blake Purchase and Keaton Thomas arrived with SEC snaps already on their résumé.

“We’ve got a lot of guys this year from the portal who played in the SEC, played some winning football and come from really good programs,” Brown said.

What this means for the offense

Here’s where it gets interesting for Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense. A defense that can get off the field on third down and force short fields doesn’t just win games on its own.

It hands the offense extra possessions and shorter fields to work with. If Brown’s group plays anywhere close to how the coaches expect, Chambliss won’t need to carry the whole team by himself every Saturday.

Brown said the whole approach comes down to three things.

“We want to be a really, really physical defense,” Brown said. “We want to play fast, and we want to make sure we limit explosive plays and play really smart.”

Linebacker Keaton Thomas has stood out in camp so far, according to Brown, along with Luke Ferrelli and William Echoles as the group’s clear voices on that side of the ball.

The Rebels open the season against Louisville on Sept. 6 in Nashville, and they’ll do it ranked No. 9 in the country. That ranking mostly got built around the offense.

But if this defense turns out to be even close to what Brown is describing, Ole Miss might be a much different and much scarier team than the preseason polls suggest.

Key takeaways