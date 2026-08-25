Corey Stephenson is joining Ole Miss, but can he play?

Classes at Ole Miss started Monday.

On Tuesday, the Rebels reportedly added a player who could end up being one of the most important pieces on their roster.

OMSpirit’s Zach Berry was first to report that Corey Stephenson, the former FIU wing and Exhibit 10 signee with the Detroit Pistons, is set to join Ole Miss.

BREAKING: Ole Miss is expected to add FIU wing Corey Stephenson to its transfer portal class 🦈 Last season, the 6-foot-6 prospect averaged 18 points and 6.4 rebounds per game – shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range READ:… pic.twitter.com/ZbhqVgj3QH — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) August 25, 2026

If everything works out, this is a major addition.

Stephenson averaged 18 points and 6.4 rebounds last season at FIU. He has size at 6-foot-6, real shot-making ability, and enough athleticism to draw interest from the Lakers, Bucks, Suns, Magic, Nets and Pacers before signing with Detroit. He chose Ole Miss over LSU and Southern Cal, and he fits exactly what Chris Beard needs on the wing.

But the basketball part is only half the story.

Stephenson is a named plaintiff in Glancey v. NCAA, a lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court challenging the NCAA’s decision to exclude the 2022 high school class from its new five-year eligibility model. The case includes 76 players. A hearing on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2026, according to the College Sports Litigation Tracker.

That means Stephenson is pursuing a return to college basketball through the lawsuit. It does not mean his eligibility is resolved.

There’s also the Exhibit 10 wrinkle. Under normal NCAA rules, signing an NBA contract ends a player’s college eligibility, even if the deal is nonguaranteed and the player never appears in a regular-season game.

Stephenson’s contract with the Pistons falls into that category.

So, right now, the situation is fairly simple to understand: Ole Miss is adding a player who wants to return, who is trying to return, but who still needs the legal process to clear a path.

If it does, the Rebels get a proven scorer who immediately eases the load on Patton Pinkins, Budd Clark and Ilias Kamardine. Those three are expected to carry a lot of weight in Beard’s system this season. Stephenson’s arrival gives Ole Miss another option who can create his own shot, rebound, and play with the physicality Beard demands.

Ole Miss didn’t just add depth. It added someone who has produced everywhere he has been.

Now the question becomes whether he will be cleared to play.

If the legal process goes his way, Ole Miss just landed a major piece the day after fall semester began. If not, the Rebels still took a swing worth taking.

Either way, Stephenson’s arrival is one of the most interesting roster moves of the offseason.