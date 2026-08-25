Undefeated Ole Miss is about to find out how good it really is

No soccer coach in Ole Miss history has ever started with four wins and no losses in their very first season. Until now.

New coach Todd Shulenberger and the Rebels are 4-0 after a 2-0 win against UAB last Sunday. But the Rebels’ unbeaten record isn’t what he’s happy about.

“It’s nice and all, but again, it’s 4-0, right? With all due respect, we’ve had great situations in our coaching career. We’ve done more,” he said at his weekly Tuesday press conference. “I’m happy that we’re competing and we’re learning how to win each day. We’ve had tests in each game. I like our growth right now. The winning will take care of itself, but we’ve got to keep growing as a group and taking care of ourselves.”

Shulenberger has a point. Yes, Ole Miss is 4-0 but the wins have come against Murray State (0-3), Louisiana (2-1-1), College of Charleston (1-2-1) and UAB (1-2-1). That’s not exactly a difficult opening stretch of games.

But that’s about to change.

Ole Miss is set to host No. 21 Memphis (1-1) on Thursday and if the Rebels are 5-0 after that, then we can talk more about the undefeated record. That’s easier said than done against a regional rival, though.

“They’re legit, right? They’re hungry, they play, they recruit really well and they’ve got a good brand of soccer,” Shulenberger said about the Tigers. “We know this is no easy task. But we want this. We don’t want to be walking in without being challenged before we get into, I feel like, the greatest conference in America right now.”

The Rebels will hope some of what has led them to a 4-0 start carries over into Thursday’s match against Memphis. One example is the defense playing like it has while allowing just one goal this season.

“I think that’s probably our most stable line, our back line with our goalkeeping. That’s our oldest group, our oldest line, our veteran line,” Shulenberger said. “It’s a team effort with how we press and how we work together, but those seniors in the back are doing a great job for us.”

Another example is the conundrum Ole Miss presents offensively. The Rebels have scored six goals this season by six different players.

“It keeps the opponent’s scouting report at a minimum, right? Who’s going to score? Who’s going to provide? If we can keep doing that, it shows depth, it shows character and it shows that we’ve got kids who can go ahead and fill that role,” Shulenberger said. “We’ve subbed a lot right now in four games, and it’s not just because of the heat. It’s because we have depth. Anytime we can continue to grow players and give them minutes they deserve at the right time, and it’s the next player up who scores, then we’re going to go with it.”

It’s a recipe that has worked, so far, but will be to the test Thursday against Memphis. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SECN+.