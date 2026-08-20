Ole Miss looks to build on promising start under Todd Shulenberger

Ole Miss is two matches into the Todd Shulenberger era, and so far the Rebels have handled every early test. Now comes another one.

Ole Miss travels to Charleston on Thursday night for its second-straight road match, looking to keep its perfect start intact and build on what has already been a promising opening week.

Shulenberger made a little program history on Sunday, becoming the first Ole Miss head coach to start 2-0.

The Rebels earned that second win with a quick first‑half burst at Louisiana, scoring twice in a span of 56 seconds. Isabella Pontieri and Paxton Bock each found the net for the first time as Rebels, and both goals came off clean, well‑timed assists from Audrey Shackelford and Maizy Kluksdal.

Through two matches, Ole Miss has outscored opponents 3-1, held both teams scoreless in the first half, and controlled the run of play. The Rebels have outshot opponents 30-13 and hold a 17-1 advantage in corner kicks.

The defense has been steady too.

Taylor Prigge played all 90 minutes in Sunday’s win, making one save and managing the match well after Louisiana cut the lead to one. She posted a .750 save percentage last season and looks comfortable as the full‑time starter.

Charleston at a glance

Charleston enters Thursday with a 1-0-1 record after a 3-1 win over Southern Utah and a 1-1 draw with USC Upstate.

The Cougars finished 8-6-3 last season and return a balanced attack. Bella Antonio is the headliner, scoring twice in the opener and leading the team in points last year. Avery Nassetta, Emma Wennar and Maggie Heffernan also bring scoring experience.

Charleston scored 30 goals last season and recorded seven shutouts, so this is not a team that sits back. They’ll push forward, they’ll take shots, and they’ll test Ole Miss’ back line. Head coach Christian Michner is in his 17th season, and his teams usually play with structure and discipline.

For Ole Miss, the challenge is simple: keep doing what’s worked.

The Rebels have been sharp in possession, aggressive in the attacking third and organized defensively. If they continue to generate corner kicks and early chances, they’ll put Charleston under pressure quickly.

It’s still early, but Ole Miss looks like a team settling into its identity. Thursday is another chance to reinforce it.

Taylor’s Prediction: Ole Miss wins 3-1