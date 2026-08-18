What could make this Ole Miss soccer season much more interesting

Two matches into the season, Ole Miss already understands the difference between being dangerous and actually putting teams away.

Todd Shulenberger didn’t hide from it in his press conference. The Rebels can get into good spots. They can create pressure. They can generate looks. But the next step, the one that decides matches, is finishing.

And he said it plainly.

“In the first game, we were inconsistent around goal. There were opportunities that were wasted — tons of opportunities,” Shulenberger said Tuesday morning.

Final scores of 1-0 in soccer are common, but you would expect an SEC team to score more than once against a Missouri Valley Conference team.

Ole Miss controlled long stretches against Murray State but didn’t turn control into goals. It wasn’t about effort or shape or chemistry. It was about the final touch. The Rebels left too much out there.

Then the Rebels made a short trip to Louisiana, and the tone shifted.

“In the next game, we played better,” Shulenberger said. “We didn’t have quite as many opportunities, but we were better in front of goal and took care of what we needed to do.”

That’s the version of Ole Miss Shulenberger wants to see. Fewer chances, cleaner execution. In a hot, humid road match on a smaller field, they didn’t need volume. They needed precision. They got it.

He summed it up with the kind of line every soccer coach has said at some point in their life.

“Soccer is a weird game,” he said. “Sometimes you’re going to get those opportunities, and sometimes you’re not. You have to make them count when they need to count.”

🚀 From distance… TWICE ‼️ Pontieri (‘9) and Bock (‘11) were dialed in, scoring back-to-back goals in the first half 📞🎯 pic.twitter.com/QcEivOPqAL — Ole Miss Soccer (@OleMissSoccer) August 16, 2026

That’s what the Rebels are working towards.

Ole Miss doesn’t need to reinvent anything. The rotation is working. The back line looks steady. The newcomers are settling in. The chemistry is building faster than expected. But if the Rebels want to turn a solid start into something more, they simply have to take advantage of their chances and score more goals.

Finishing changes everything. It settles nerves. It turns road trips into momentum builders instead of survival tests. It gives Ole Miss a way to control matches even when conditions or travel throw curveballs.

The Rebels have already seen both sides of the lesson with them being wasteful in game one and sharp in game two. Now the question is whether they can make the second version their identity.

If they do, this season gets a lot more interesting.