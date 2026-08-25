How healthy is Ole Miss with the season opener approaching?

Nothing derails a team’s season faster than injuries.

An injury to the wrong starter or major contributor can doom a season before it even gets started.

That’s not always the case, though. Look at Ole Miss last year, when starting quarterback Austin Simmons went down and Trinidad Chambliss stepped in and became one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

Sometimes a roster bends without breaking.

With less than two weeks before the season opener, Ole Miss is dealing with the usual August wear and tear.

Nothing catastrophic. Nothing season‑ending. But enough bumps and bruises to make this week important.

“Everybody coming out of camp is banged up within reason,” coach Pete Golding said at his Monday morning press conference. “One thing we really try to focus on during camp is understanding the difference between being hurt and being injured.”

That’s camp. It’s supposed to be hard. It’s supposed to test players physically and mentally. Camp is where players build the toughness they’ll need in October and November.

“Camp is about building calluses and learning to fight through things,” Golding said. “Very rarely in this sport are you going to be 100% week in and week out, especially in this league.”

That’s why Ole Miss pushes players to practice through discomfort. They’re going to have to play through it on Saturdays.

At the same time, the staff knows when to pull back. Some veterans don’t need every rep. They already know what to do. Sitting them gives younger players a chance to show whether they can help this fall.

“We try to push guys during camp to fight through things and practice when they don’t feel 100% because there are going to be games where they have to play and they aren’t going to feel 100%,” Golding said. “Then there are some guys later in camp, like we did Saturday, who are already playing winning football, have gotten a ton of reps and experience and know what to do. We’ll sit those guys and allow other players to have those opportunities so we can see what we have.”

It’s a balance between building durability and creating opportunities.

Part of that evaluation has taken place inside Vaught‑Hemingway Stadium. Golding said the staff has used the stadium more than usual to create a game‑like environment.

“We’re trying to create that environment because, for some reason, it’s just different for them in there,” he said. “We’re trying to make it more game‑like and move the ball.”

Golding has talked all offseason about wanting to see how new players respond to adversity. That’s still a major focus even as the bumps and bruises build.

“One thing I talked about during the offseason was the adversity piece with some of these guys we haven’t been around,” Golding said. “In a competitive environment, how are they going to respond?”

This week is a big one for players who still fall into the question‑mark category.

“This week is still really important for some of those question‑mark guys so we can create those environments and have a better understanding going into game week.”

As for injuries, two position groups have taken the brunt of it.

“The area where we’ve probably been most banged up over the last 10 days is corner,” he explained. “There’s nothing season‑ending. We’ll slowly get those guys back this week. It’s mostly soft‑tissue stuff.”

The offensive line has also been hit hard, forcing the staff to shuffle combinations.

“During camp, corner and offensive line have probably been the two areas where we’ve had to plug and play the most and move pieces around,” Golding said. “But those guys are healthy and getting back going this week.”

Ole Miss isn’t at full strength yet, but it’s getting closer.

The Rebels have avoided the kind of injury that changes a season. They’ve managed the bumps and bruises that come with August. And they’ve used the time to evaluate the players who might be needed when the season gets tough.