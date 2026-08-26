SEC closed the door on former pros. Will a court reopen it?

The SEC made its move Tuesday night, and let’s be honest about why.

Not because it was the noble thing to do. Not because anyone in Birmingham suddenly felt inspired to take a moral stand.

The conference acted because every other major conference in college sports is already doing the same thing, and the blowback for not acting would have been loud enough to rattle the windows at the league office.

So the SEC joined the Big Ten. Notre Dame lined up behind them. Big 12 athletic directors voiced unanimous support for a similar ban. The momentum was already rolling downhill, and the SEC wasn’t about to be the one conference standing in the road pretending nothing was happening.

The rule itself is straightforward. If you declared for the NFL, NBA or WNBA draft and didn’t withdraw, you’re out. If you signed a contract with a pro team, you’re out. If you were listed on a pro roster, you’re out. The SEC presidents, chancellors and athletic directors put it in writing and gave commissioner Greg Sankey the authority to enforce it.

“Following meetings with the presidents, chancellors, and athletics directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: An SEC institution is NOT permitted to have an athlete on its roster who has:

Previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA DRAFT, and did not appropriately withdraw, Signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team, or Been listed on an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate roster).”

“The commissioner is authorized to enforce this expectation with penalties against members institutions,” the statement said.

Following meetings with the Presidents, Chancellors, and Athletics Directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: pic.twitter.com/LohWnb7G1J — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 25, 2026

That’s the line. And the SEC didn’t draw it in isolation. It drew it because the alternative was becoming the only conference willing to let former NFL camp players stroll back into college locker rooms while everyone else shut the door.

Now comes the part no one can predict.

Do these new rules get challenged in court? It’s hard to imagine they won’t. Every eligibility decision seems to end up in front of a judge these days, and someone is going to argue that conferences can’t restrict movement this way. If that happens, the next few weeks could get very interesting.

Or maybe nothing happens. Maybe the handful of players who tested the system this summer head back to the pros. Maybe the lawsuits slow down. Maybe the conferences hold their ground and the issue fades.

Time will tell. And as a reminder of how absurdly fast all of this is moving, the first games kick off in four days.

College sports never sleeps. It just finds new ways to surprise everyone.