SEC faces decision on former pros after Big Ten acts

There’s a very good chance that by the time you read this, the question posed below will already be answered.

But with the Big Ten Conference adopting a conference‑wide rule to prohibit players from moving back from a professional team to a college roster, it’s fair to wonder when the SEC will announce a similar rule.

All of the parties needed to pass such a rule are in Birmingham, Ala., this week for meetings on conference‑only governance and new eligibility standards. The SEC issued a statement Monday saying:

“Individuals who choose to leave college athletics, sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition.”

After a Monday evening videoconference of the Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference, the Conference is issuing the following statement: pic.twitter.com/kwWxGz5CQ3 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 24, 2026

The Big Ten made its rule official Tuesday afternoon and released this statement.

“The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday the unanimous adoption of a conference rule to prohibit football players who have signed a professional contract, were on a professional roster at any point or declared for the NFL Draft as an underclassman without withdrawing, from maintaining eligibility for athletic competition at a conference institution. The conference continues to evaluate potential rules restricting professional athletes in other sports from conference competition.”

A statement from the Big Ten on student-athlete eligibility. pic.twitter.com/Hote5wYsMU — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 25, 2026

On one hand, the SEC and Big Ten finally agree on something. On the other hand, only one of them has actually enforced the shared belief that professional athletes shouldn’t be allowed to return to college athletics.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the SEC make its own announcement later in the day. The blueprint already exists, including the penalties. Under the Big Ten’s rule, violators will see their coach suspended for half the season and the school fined. Not the athletic department. The school.

But there’s a complication for the SEC.

The conference member most aggressively taking advantage of this new eligibility landscape is LSU. The temporary restraining order involving Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris came out of Louisiana, and LSU has moved quickly to add both former NFL players. The Tigers have also added basketball player RJ Luis Jr. after another Louisiana judge cleared him to return despite signing NBA contracts.

So what happens if the SEC adopts a rule prohibiting former professional athletes from competing?

Does LSU accept the conference’s decision and back away from those additions? Or do the players return to court, this time challenging the SEC’s authority to keep them from competing?

Winning that fight would not be guaranteed. The existing orders restrict the NCAA. A new SEC rule would present a separate legal question and could require the conference to be added as a defendant.

It feels like forever ago that college football was in an uproar over Brendan Sorsby, who admitted to placing bets on college football games, getting an injunction to play this year. That saga had the world lined up against Texas Tech, including the Big 12, which ended up winning the stare‑down contest.

At the end of that saga, the Big 12 filed suit to establish its authority to punish Texas Tech, helping pressure the school to abandon plans to play Sorsby.

Would the SEC make similar moves if LSU fights a new rule prohibiting professional players from returning? The SEC would likely have the same level of support the Big 12 received.

For the greater good of college sports, it should.

But conferences have always been wary of punishing their own members. That used to be the NCAA’s job, but that belt is worn out and college athletics has grown beyond being afraid of a whooping.

The Big 12 eventually did it. The Big Ten already has. If the SEC truly believes former professionals should not return to college competition, now it has to adopt a rule and be willing to enforce it against one of its own members.