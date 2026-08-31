‘This is for keeps’: Pete Golding turns up urgency before Louisville

Ole Miss spent most of camp talking about progress and competition, but Pete Golding didn’t pretend the mock game this past Saturday was perfect.

If anything, he made it clear the biggest issue wasn’t physical. It was communication. And with No. 24 Louisville on the docket Sunday, that’s the one thing he doesn’t have patience for.

Golding said the focused week of prep helped, and the execution ticked up, but he didn’t hide the fact that the mock game exposed some cracks.

“There were some explosives in that scrimmage because of a lack of communication,” he said at his Monday press conference. “If you do that this coming Sunday, you aren’t going to win the football game.”

That’s the line that sets the tone for the entire week. It wasn’t a rant. It wasn’t panic. It was a coach telling his team the truth.

The mistakes weren’t about talent or scheme. They were about guys not being on the same page. And when you’re about to face a Cardinals offense that stretches you horizontally and hits you vertically, that’s the last thing you want lingering.

Golding liked plenty of what he saw. He said the effort was better. He said the attention to detail improved. He said the offense settled in after a slow start. But he kept circling back to the same point: none of that matters if the communication slips again.

“I’ve really been on them about the consistency of the execution, and I thought we saw more of that,” Golding said. “It’s still not where it needs to be.”

That’s the reality of Week 1. You can spend all camp talking about depth, rotations and matchups, but the opener usually comes down to the simple stuff. Who tackles. Who protects the ball. Who lines up right. Who communicates.

Golding knows Louisville isn’t a soft landing. He called Isaac Brown one of the best backs they’ll see all year. He talked about Lincoln Kienholz’s ability to run if the picture changes. He said Louisville’s defense looks like an SEC front.

This isn’t a warmup. It’s a real test. Which is why the mock game mattered.

It wasn’t about the score. It was about whether Ole Miss could handle the basics under pressure. They didn’t do it consistently enough, and Golding didn’t pretend otherwise.

“Look, man, you can’t do this and win against top 25 teams,” he said. “This is real now. This is for keeps.”

That’s the message. Clean it up or pay for it.

Ole Miss has five days to fix the communication issues that showed up on tape. If they do, Sunday looks a lot different. If they don’t, Golding already told everyone what happens.