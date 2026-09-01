Pete Golding says Ole Miss roster is in good shape entering Week 1

Ole Miss will open the season in a spot every coach hopes for but rarely gets.

The Rebels are healthy. Not perfect, not spotless, but healthy in the ways that matter. And after a long camp, that is the biggest win of the week.

Head coach Pete Golding didn’t try to dress it up. He said the roster is in a good place, and the best sign came Saturday during the mock game when a few familiar faces returned to the field.

“We’re good. It was good to see a couple of the corners come back for the mock game,” Golding said at his Monday press conference. “Some of those guys had been out with bumps and bruises. (Antonio) Kite and [Jalyn Crawford] and those guys went through the mock game, so it was really good to see them out there in a live environment.”

Cornerback had been the position group with the most minor issues during camp. Nothing long term, but enough soft‑tissue stuff to make the staff cautious. Seeing those players back in a live setting was the confirmation Golding needed.

“We’re pretty healthy,” he said. “There are some natural soft‑tissue things and bumps and bruises that you’re naturally going to have after 25 days of camp.”

That’s why Ole Miss didn’t treat the weekend like a normal game week. The mock game was moved to Saturday instead of Sunday. Sunday became a walkthrough. Monday was a full day off. Golding wanted to give the roster time to recover before flipping into Louisville prep.

“That’s why we went Saturday instead of Sunday, to give them Sunday as a walkthrough,” Golding explained. “Today is their day off, so they’ve basically gotten 48 hours to get back into the training room and get ready to roll tomorrow.”

It’s a small tweak, but it created roughly 72 hours of reduced physical work. After nearly a month of camp, that matters. It also helped Ole Miss mimic the rhythm of a normal game week while still accounting for the Sunday kickoff.

Tuesday won’t look like a typical Tuesday. It will be lighter, more like the fast Friday session Ole Miss usually holds the day before a game. Wednesday will then become the traditional Tuesday practice. The goal is to ease the roster out of camp mode and into the regular season without losing recovery time.

“Tomorrow will be more like a fast Friday than a normal Tuesday, and then Wednesday will become Tuesday,” Golding said. “We purposely gave them that time to make sure we’re getting back and ready to roll while trying to mimic a normal game week with us playing Sunday.”

The bottom line is simple.

“We’ll have everybody we intended to have when we started camp,” Golding said. “Everybody is available and in a pretty good spot.”

For a team with high expectations, that’s the best news of the week.

Ole Miss enters the opener with its roster intact, its corners back on the field and a schedule built to give players the recovery window they needed.

After 25 days of camp, that’s about as good as it gets.