Ole Miss fans have to be smiling at LSU’s legal mess

Somewhere in Oxford right now there’s a whole lot of laughing going on.

Ole Miss fans have watched Lane Kiffin build a monster in Baton Rouge over the past year and now they get to watch him fight off two courtrooms in the same week.

It’s the kind of thing you can’t script and Rebel fans didn’t even have to lift a finger to enjoy it.

A Louisiana state court judge ruled Thursday that LSU can keep former NFL players on its roster in defiance of new Southeastern Conference rules, and on paper that sounds like a win for the Tigers.

Except nothing about this situation feels like a win once you dig past the headline.

LSU still has to submit a roster Friday not knowing if the league is going to come after the program the second it does.

That’s the part Ole Miss fans get to sit back and enjoy without any of the stress.

The contours of this Baton Rouge injunction are a little unclear to me. So if a plaintiff is rostered tomorrow and gets mad at a coach during the Clemson game and knocks him out cold, LSU can’t do anything about it? ⬇️ https://t.co/cKeNvEj9CZ — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) September 4, 2026

Second courtroom just made things worse

The same day LSU got good news out of Louisiana the SEC turned around and sued the school and Kiffin in federal court in Alabama.

Two different courts looking at the same fight rarely lines up clean, and if the federal side sees this differently than the state court did this week LSU could end up right back where it started, except messier and with less time to fix it.

In case you didn’t pay attention in civics classes, federal court injunctions will effectively cancel anything a judge does in a state court. Everybody might want to hold the celebrations in Baton Rouge.

The SEC isn’t pulling punches either.

Buried in that federal filing is language accusing Kiffin and LSU of having “orchestrated a campaign to recruit professional athletes,” which is about as pointed as a conference gets toward one of its own members.

That’s not the kind of sentence that fades quietly. It follows LSU around for the rest of the season no matter how Friday’s roster shakes out.

Add in attorneys general in just about every state with an SEC school pushing the league toward harsher punishment and it’s easy to see why other SEC schools are already floating boycotts and even talk of kicking LSU out of the league altogether.

None of that happens to a program that’s actually winning the room. Kiffin has accomplished all just in less than a year after sailing out of Oxford for Baton Rouge.

Kiffin built this and now he owns it

Here’s the thing Ole Miss fans know better than anyone.

Kiffin’s whole approach has always been about pushing every rule as far as it’ll bend and daring somebody to stop him. It worked out fine when he was doing it in Oxford.

Now he’s doing it at LSU, and both Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright spent time on NFL rosters before a court decided their college clocks hadn’t actually run out, a ruling that reached back to reset eligibility for players who first arrived on campus in 2022.

None of this has to happen right away either.

LSU’s scholarship limit sits at 105, which leaves room to hold a spot empty now and fill it whenever the coaching staff decides the timing looks better. Patience costs LSU nothing here.

For those who slept through civics class, a federal court injunction supersedes a conflicting state court injunction. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8zyULsJU3A — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) September 3, 2026

A quiet addition in October draws a lot less attention than a name sitting on Saturday’s opening roster.

But here’s where the fun really starts for anybody wearing red and blue this weekend.

Whatever happens with the roster Friday, this fight doesn’t end when LSU and Clemson kick off Saturday night at Tiger Stadium

Two courts are still working through it and a second hearing is already on the books.

LSU built its whole roster strategy around a legal gray area. Gray areas have a way of turning ugly right when a program can least afford it.

Ole Miss doesn’t have to say a word. It just has to watch.