First Half Reaction: No. 9 Ole Miss survives ‘sloppy’ first half against No. 24 Louisville

Ole Miss football is back.

The No. 9 Rebels take on No. 24 Louisville in the Music City Kickoff in Nashville, Tenn. Below you’ll find some instant reactions from yours truly about the first half and, later, the entire game. Check back after the game to see the instant reaction to the game’s ending.

For now, here’s how we’re feeling after the first 30 minutes of the season-opening game.

First Half Reaction

Pete Golding used the word “sloppy” multiple times in his halftime interview to describe Ole Miss in the first half. High snaps. Fumbles. Miscommunication. Penalties. All the mistakes you expect from a team playing its first game against a good opponent. There was even an early injury scare when Kewan Lacy stayed down after a play, though he was fine.

But the important thing is that Ole Miss leads Louisville at halftime, 10-6 after a late Louisville field goal that came after Lucas Carneiro had a rare missed one.

The best thing we’ve seen is the Ole Miss defense.

The Rebels haven’t been perfect. Louisville moved down the field easily on the opening drive and kicked a short field goal. But three of the next four drives ended in punts, and the outlier was a high snap on a Cardinals punt that set Ole Miss up for an easy touchdown.

Isaac Brown has been held in check. He’s had nine carries for just 18 yards, and a few Louisville drives didn’t feature him at all. Keyjuan Brown has been more effective, but most of his 31 yards came on the final drive of the half.

Ole Miss has gotten a good push up front, recording four tackles for loss. They’ve also pressured Lincoln Kienholz consistently even if the box score shows only one sack. He missed a wide‑open receiver on a miscommunication in the Rebels’ secondary that would’ve gone for six.

So Ole Miss fans should feel good about the defensive performance overall.

Offensively, there are concerns — and not in the areas anyone expected.

Lacy has looked great. He had 14 carries for 55 yards and the first Ole Miss touchdown of the season. The offensive line, especially both tackles, has opened running lanes and kept the pocket clean for Trinidad Chambliss. The high snaps early in the first quarter seem to have been corrected.

Everything else has looked shaky.

Chambliss has had good moments, including handling a high snap and running for a first down. But he also had two turnovers and is 9-of-17 for 75 yards. The passing game hasn’t produced much outside. Lacy leads with four catches, Horatio Fields has three, and two others have one. Traylon Ray has the longest reception at 31 yards.

That needs to change in the second half.